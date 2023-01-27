Destiny 2 Engram Changes Explained

Lightfall is already slated to have a lot of changes coming to Destiny 2 and the list of changes just keeps growing. While many shaders have been added to purchase when Lightfall launches, we have also received new information about Engram changes and new focusing options. Let’s go over all of the new Engram changes coming to Destiny 2 with the release of Lightfall.

All Engram Changes in Destiny 2 Lightfall

One of the biggest changes that will be coming is the removal of blue Engram drops when you reach the Soft Light cap. This is something that many destiny veterans have been asking to happen for quite some time now. You will still be able to find blues until you hit the soft light cap, but once you hit it there shouldn’t be any more drops of blue engrams clogging up your postmaster and inventory.

Next up, we have the addition of Vanguard Engrams and Seasonal Engrams. Seasonal Engrams will replace the current Umbral Engrams in the game and should still drop in the same way. Vanguard Engrams will work like the other activity-specific Engrams in the game, they will be rewarded as you rank up your Vanguard Rank.

All activity-specific engrams can also be used for legacy armor and weapon focusing. This is to allow players that missed out on weapons in a specific activity pool to be able to get their hands on them and allow for players that collected the weapon or armor to get new rolls of it. It will cost more to get the focus the weapons or armor if you have not collected it, but the price will go down once it is collected.

This legacy-focusing system will be available for Iron Banner and Trials weapons. You will be unable to focus adept versions of legacy Trails weapons though. It will also be limited to set weapons and armor sets. This will be most noticeable with activities that have had a larger weapons pool, like Vanguard and Crucible.

Adept weapons that are currently available in the Trials of Osiris and Grandmaster Nightfall loot pool can also be focused once you have added them to your collection. These weapons will require more than the normal focusing resources as you will need a 7-win Trials ticket or 10 Adept Nightfall Ciphers respectively.

Adept Nightfall Ciphers will be awarded to players alongside regular Grandmaster Nightfall loot. The number of Ciphers you get will depend on the Champion rewards at the end of the Grandmaster. Platinum rewards will give you two ciphers and gold will give you one, anything lower will receive no ciphers. It should be noted that you can only focus one Adept Nightfall weapon per week and the weapon focused will be the same one that is currently available from the Grandmaster.

Trials of Osiris adept weapons do not currently have the one adept weapon per week restriction. But you will need to collect the adept weapon first by going flawless in Trials and making it to the Lighthouse. Once you have collected the weapon you can focus it with a Trials Engram and a 7-win Trials Ticket at Saint-14.

This makes farming for god-roll adept weapons much easier as you can focus on the weapon you want from Trials and you get extra copies of the weekly Adept Nightfall weapon. You will want to make sure you are fully stocked on materials going into Lightfall so you can focus all the Engrams you want.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2023