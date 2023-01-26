All Shader Changes Coming in Destiny 2 Lightfall: Every Shader Available, How to Buy, and More

Recently, Bungie has been announcing many quality-of-life changes and general improvements to Destiny 2 like the major buildcraft changes, and now changes to shaders. Shaders are key to customizing your Guardian and with these changes, shaders will be more accessible than ever. Here is what is happening to shaders when Destiny 2 Lightfall starts.

Every Shader Change in Destiny 2 Lightfall Explained

Shaders, if you are unfamiliar, are color palettes that you unlock permanently in Destiny 2. They can be applied to any armor piece to change the color of your Guardian’s armor. Previous to Lightfall, the only way to get shaders was through vendors and the Eververse store.

In a recent announcement from Bungie, when Lightfall begins, shaders will now be sold by Ada-1 in the Tower. In Season 20, which is the Lightfall season, and on, shaders can be bought from Ada-1 in the Tower for 10,000 Glimmer. This is a great change since shaders were previously locked behind Bright Dust.

Ada-1 will only sell three shaders per week in Season 20 and on. This means that you’ll need to bank at least 30,000 Glimmer every week to potentially buy the coll shaders on offer.

And the best part is that along with new shaders, Ada-1 will release fan-favorite shaders that haven’t been available for a very long time.

All of the Shaders in Season 20

If you’re curious as to which shaders will be available in Destiny 2 Season 20, look no further. Here are all of the shaders that will be available weekly in Destiny 2 Season 20:

Bergusian Night

Satou Tribe

House of Meyrin

Rasmussen Clan

Refurbished Black Armory

New Age Black Armory

GENOTYPENULL-ZERO

Dark Omolon

Envious Touch

Goldleaf

Golden Empire

Cinderchar

Shadow Gilt

Vitrified Chronology

Vitrified Duality

Valkyrie Zero

Midnight Exigent

The Mad Monk

Bray Innovation

Arctic Dreamscape

Kairos Black

Kairos Bronze

Kairos Gold

Mercury Prophetic

Tangled Bronze

Tangled Rust

New Pacific Sink (Worn)

New Pacific Sink

New Pacific Rush (Worn)

New Pacific Rush

Flowers of Io (Worn)

Flowers of Io

Echoes of Io (Worn)

Echoes of Io

New Monarchy Allegiance

War Cult Scheme

Dead Orbit Vision

New Monarchy Succession

War Cult Endgame

Dead Orbit Resurrection

New Monarchy Regalia

New Monarchy Diamonds

War Cult Camo

War Cult Rain

Dead Orbit Camo

Dead Orbit’s Fate

Everybody knows that to make the best Hunter build, you need to have the best-looking shader. With another great update coming with Lightfall, we can’t wait to get our hands on the new Destiny 2 expansion. When it comes out, we’ll have guides to help you out, but in the meantime, we’ll cover all of the Lightfall news we hear about.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023