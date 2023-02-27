When Does the Destiny 2 Lightfall Maintenance End?

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 players are preparing to jump headfirst into all of the new content that is going to be arriving as part of Lightfall and maintenance comes before that. It is no surprise that people are wondering just how long the maintenance will be and the times may give some a bit of a shock when they hear. This article will take you through how long the Destiny 2 Lightfall Maintenance is.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Maintenance Times

The maintenance for Destiny 2 Lightfall will run for a full day which is a surprising part for many. However, there are some slight differences for different sections of the community and it isn’t just one maintenance that will occur. The times are listed below for you to keep close track of during today and tomorrow.

Destiny 2 Sign-on Will be Stopped for Maintenance — 8am PT/10am CT (February 27)

— 8am PT/10am CT Destiny 2 Players Will be Kicked Out of Activity and Maintenance Will Fully Start — 8:45am PT/10:45am CT (February 27)

— 8:45am PT/10:45am CT Destiny 2 Sign-on Begins again — 9am PT/11am CT (February 28)

— 9am PT/11am CT Destiny 2 Maintenance Expected End — 10am PT/12pm CT (February 28)

Related: How to Fix Error Code Cat in Destiny 2

After maintenance has ended you will be able to jump into everything that Lightfall will offer you. It should be noted at the Destiny 2 Sign-on begins again stage you will be able to download the new 7.0.0.1 update for the game. If this is slow to download, there are ways that you can try and increase the speed.

Why Are the Destiny 2 Servers Off for a Full Day?

Since Lightfall is a major DLC and update for Destiny 2, it means that the developers will need more time to get the game prepared for everyone. For the smoothest implementation possible it is good that the maintenance will last for a day. Further, there are a host of overall game tweaks and changes arriving with this update too so even more reasons as to why the maintenance will be longer.

From harder activity changes to more, there is plenty of quality-of-life inclusions going to be launched as part of the update. For now, it’s time to get ready for the long maintenance that is on the way.