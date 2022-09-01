Destiny 2 is like a bustling metropolis that is always on the move with people cementing the game as part of their daily lives. Whether you are completing all of the latest quests that arrive with each season, or simply enjoying spending time within your favorite locations to decompress after a busy day. The Destiny universe will always be a second home to many and rightly so, the game series has been here for a long time and it offers others the chance to interact with other fans who enjoy grouping up and playing through the content together. Of course, there are error codes from time to time and this guide article will take you through how to fix error code Cat in Destiny 2.

Fixing Error Code Cat in Destiny 2

Thankfully the process of fixing this error code is fairly simple. All you have to do generally is install an update file for the game. There will likely be a very recent update that you haven’t yet installed.

Go through the natural process that you usually do for looking for and installing an update on your selected platform. Once you have installed the update, boot up Destiny 2 again and you should be able to access the game normally and bypass the error code screen you were getting before.

This method for fixing the error code is more than likely to work due to the fact that the error code mentions that you need to check if you have ‘Applied all Destiny 2 updates’ at that time. There are other error codes that can be a bit more complex to fix but with the ‘cat’ error code you will be able to have a nice easy fix for it.

Destiny 2 is available at this very second for all of the following platforms mentioned: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.

- This article was updated on September 1st, 2022