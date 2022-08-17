How to Fix Error Code WEASEL in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 players are always flocking to the game each and every day to enjoy all of the excellent content on offer. Of course, with the vast number of fans always running through the servers there are bound to be a few error codes that appear from time to time. One such error code that players have been noticing is the error code ‘Weasel’. This guide article will take you through methods of potential fixes for the Destiny 2 error code weasel.

Fixing Error Code WEASEL in Destiny 2

Firstly, it should be noted that the error code appearing may have nothing to do with anything on your side. If Bungie servers are down there is a chance that you may see this connection issue error although there can be other reasons for the weasel error showing up. The best way to check if Destiny 2 servers are down is to run a quick google search and check out one of the many ‘down detector’ sites around. Or you can go to the official Bungie website to check for any maintenance that might be going on.

If you are still getting issues even if there are no current server issues then you can try a few fixes. One of the first fixes you should try is a simple reboot of the game, it can sometimes work wonders to solve any connection issues. Another method is to restart your internet router with the game closed. When your internet is back up, load up the game again and check if the error code is gone. If you’ve tried both of these to no avail then you may want to also check for any updates needed for the game. If you have missed an update be sure to install it and it should solve the error code.

The weasel error code actually could mean another thing that can’t be fixed as easily. The first of which is that it sometimes indicates a ban on your account if you have gone against the Destiny 2 terms of service. Yet another reason for the error code is if you have been trying to log into multiple platforms with cross-save enabled on them at the same time. This can be solved by just signing into one platform. Overall, it is more than likely that the code popping up for you is just based on a slight connection issue. You will be playing through this brilliant experience in no time again!

Destiny 2 is available now and playable on the following platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.