How to fix Chat not Working in Destiny 2 – Common Errors and Fixes

For any of Destiny 2‘s end-game content, communication is vital. Whether working together to complete the latest raid or giving comms in a Trials of Osiris, many players use the in-game chat to work with random fireteam members. Since you might not constantly be using the in-game voice and text chat, you may not notice you are having problems with it until you need it. Let’s go over how you can fix your chat features in Destiny 2.

How To Fix Chat Not Working In Destiny 2

Fixing Destiny 2 text chat is quite simple. You just need to close and reopen the game or reset your console if you are playing on one. If this does not fix your text chat issues then you should check the Bungie website or Twitter to see if something outside of your control is messing up the text chat. Just recently Bungie had to disable text chat because players were able to send something in the chat that would cause anyone that received the message to get an error code Weasel and force them out of their match. While this was mostly used in Trials of Osiris matches it would be annoying if this happened to you while you were farming Silver leaves and Silver Ash.

Outside of text chat, you could run into an issue with not being able to hear other players’ voice chat or them being unable to hear you. The first fix for this is to check your settings in Destiny 2 and make sure they are set up properly. If you are playing on a PC you will want to compare this with your Windows audio settings to make sure that your default communication devices are what you use to hear other players and talk to them.

If you are still having problems with Destiny 2 chat services, you will want to reset your router just to make sure you are connected properly. If you need any more help with Destiny 2 make sure to check out our other guides.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.