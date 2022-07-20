Destiny 2 has just had the Solstice of Heroes start today and fans have been excited to enjoy everything that it has to offer them this year. After you have booted up the servers and started playing through the event, you will likely be focused on trying to gather particular resources. Thankfully, generally, it is quite simple to get the resources you will be requiring a lot of. This guide article will take you through the process of how to get Silver Leaves and Silver Ash in Destiny 2.

How to get Silver Leaves in Destiny 2

The process of getting Silver Leaves is one of the easier resources to obtain during the event. When you are wearing Candescent armor you will have Silver Leaves being rewarded while completing any activity within the game. Whether it’s public events or something else you choose to participate in, you will be getting this important resource in no time during the event!

Just make sure you have some of the Candescent armor on and you’ll be good to go! It should be noted that the Candescent armor is of course the main armor set for the Solstice.

How to get Silver Ash in Destiny 2

In terms of getting the Silver Ash, you will need to play through Bonfire Bash. You will be rewarded Silver Ash after completing a round of the activity while you have Silver Leaves. The aforementioned resource will be converted into Silver Ash so it’s important to note that it is great to have a good amount of Silver Leaves with you when enjoying some Bonfire Bash. Keep collecting Silver Leaves and hop into Bonfire Bash afterward to get your Silver Ash stockpile growing quickly!

Destiny 2 is available now on the platforms of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.