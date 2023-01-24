Destiny 2 Triumphs Are Disappearing Before Weekly Reset: Bug Fixes, Downtime, and More Explained

Destiny 2 is currently offline as a community-found Triumph bug has been erasing players’ past and current Triumph progress. There is no telling how long this downtime will be, but Bungie has shut down the servers early to address this bug. Along with news about what is going on, here’s what to do if you get the Triumph bug and when Destiny 2 will be back online.

How to Fix the Triumph Bug in Destiny 2

Hours before the Destiny 2 weekly reset, players found that their Triumphs were gone. Not only that but their Seals and Catalysts as well. The progress they had made and the ones they had completed — every Triumph, Seal, and Catalyst were gone.

Destiny 2 is being brought offline as we investigate an ongoing issue causing certain Triumphs, Seals, and Catalysts to lose progress for players. Stand by for updates. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) January 24, 2023

If you have logged onto Destiny 2 and have had your Triumphs, Seals, and Catalysts removed, you can take comfort in knowing that Bungie is working on it. They have had success with bringing back lost things — like full-on lost accounts, for example — so you should get all of your Triumphs, Seals, and Catalysts back in no time. We know it is stressful. Take a deep breath.

When Will Destiny 2 Servers Be Back Online?

Although today is the Destiny 2 weekly reset, the servers usually don’t need to go offline. Whenever there are minor hotfixes or substantial weekly patches, Bungie has figured out how to keep the servers live while installing the update. Sometimes there is downtime, but there wasn’t scheduled downtime for this week’s update.

Also, the update time for this week’s weekly reset has changed from the usual 10:00am PT to 2:00pm PT. Again, there wasn’t supposed to be downtime with this new patch, but since the Triumph bug is affecting so many people, Bungie has pulled the plug on its servers for now.

Since we don’t know exactly when the Destiny 2 servers will be back online, the best advice we can give is to follow Bungie Help on Twitter and check to see if Destiny 2 is down on your own. By doing those two things, you’ll be first to know when the Destiny 2 servers are back online.

While we wait, we might as well look on the bright side. With the Destiny 2 servers offline, you can now make a plan for what Season of the Seraph weapons you want to get before Lightfall arrives.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023