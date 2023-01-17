What is the Destiny 2 Character Deletion Bug? Explained

Many Destiny 2 players are scared of a character deletion bug that is going around. Because of a few distinct cases where people’s characters got deleted, many are whipped into a panic wondering if they need to be cautious lest their character gets deleted too. Here is everything you need to know about the character deletion bug in Destiny 2.

What is the Destiny 2 Character Deletion Bug?

The character deletion bug in Destiny 2 is exactly what it sounds like. Players who have gotten it have simply logged into their account, picked their character, and were given a black screen and an error code. Upon trying to enter the game again, they notice that their character is gone.

While the character deletion bug in Destiny 2 is real and is very scary since grinding in Destiny 2 isn’t the easiest or quickest thing to do, this has only happened to two or three people so far. Also, it seems like getting the character deletion bug comes down to luck of the draw. Since it appears like any old error code, it is still undetermined what triggers it.

Will I Be Effected By the Destiny 2 Character Deletion Bug?

You don’t need to worry about getting the deletion bug in Destiny 2. Since only a couple of players have gotten the deletion bug, the odds of you getting it at extremely slim. Unlike other error codes and bugs in the game, the character deletion bug is a super rare bug.

The scary thing is we don’t know what triggers the character deletion bug. That said, the few times that people’s characters have been deleted, they have been successful in reaching out to Bungie to restore their lost data. With helpful Bungie customer support and the fact that they are fully aware of this issue and are working to fix it, the character deletion bug in Destiny 2 shouldn’t be a concern.

Feel free to enjoy the last weeks of Season of the Seraph and get all of the best weapons from the H.E.L.M. before the Witch Queen era ends and Lightfall begins.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023