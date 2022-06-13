Destiny 2 Error Code Centipede – Explained

If you’re looking to get your Destiny 2 fix, but seem to be running into Error Code: CENTIPEDE, you are not alone. Seems that there may be some issues going on in the backend of the Bungie server room, so let’s take a look into this error, and see what the main fix may be, or when we can expect to see things come back to life.

Error Code – CENTIPEDE in Destiny 2

From the official Bungie site, it seems that Error Code CENTIPEDE means that there is a general networking error. This means that is caused by a connection error to their servers, which could be a few different issues. There may be something going on in the backend of their server, or there is a chance that it could be something that is resolved on your end.

Give these a try to see if you’re able to get rid of this error code:

If you’re using WiFi , try connecting to ethernet or wired connection

If you're running on NAT 3, do what is needed to get either a NAT 1 or Open NAT connection type. For information on how to do that, follow this helpful link here

do what is needed to get either a .

It’s hard to say when this error may be fixed, trying to correct this error by changing those options listed above may allow you to get back into the game sooner than expected, but if not, you may need to wait until Bungie fixes a connection issue on their end. Since this is a general networking error code, it’s hard to say what the best solution would be, but it doesn’t hurt to try to fix it on your own!

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.