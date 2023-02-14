How to Fix Destiny 2 Update Downloading Slowly

Destiny 2 players will be very familiar with having to update their game on a fairly frequent basis so whenever an update happens they will be wanting to download it as quickly as possible. However, some downloads can take longer than others and this can be a pain point for some people as they are having to wait for even more time. Instead of getting error codes to fix such as the Centipede error, you will simply have to patiently sit and wait until it updates. This article will take you through tips and tricks on how to fix the Destiny 2 update downloading slowly.

Downloading the Destiny 2 Update Faster

In order to fix the update times, one of the best things to do is ensure that you have an ethernet cable active for your internet. This usually reduces download speed times immensely and it is a brilliant way to ensure much quicker updates. Another simple fix is to take other devices in your household off the internet until the update is finished. This will mean that the bandwidth is getting focused on mainly your Destiny 2 update and not getting funneled into something like your smart refrigerators’ internet searches.

Change Your DNS Settings for Even Quicker Destiny 2 Updates

If you are on consoles, something that can greatly help internet speeds is changing your DNS settings. This can be done through the Network section of your settings menu on both Xbox and PlayStation. For Xbox users, when you are there, select Advanced Settings and then finally DNS Settings. As for PlayStation, go to ‘settings’ within the Network part and then press on ‘Set Up Internet Connection’, after which you can choose to set it up manually. As you proceed through this portion you will get the option to change your DNS settings. Google’s DNS server is excellent for increasing speed, the DNS values are as follows.

Primary DNS Server: 8.8.8.8

8.8.8.8 Secondary DNS Server: 8.8.4.4

With some luck, you will have the update downloaded in no time and you can get back to completing the Final Dawn quest.

Destiny 2 is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023