Destiny 2 is wrapping up Season of the Seraph with a final quest called Final Dawn. If you are up-to-date with your More Than a Weapon quests, then you’ll start Destiny 2 right in the H.E.L.M. with Ana Bray talking with Rasputin. You’ll start the Final Dawn quest immediately. Let’s get started.

How to Complete the Final Dawn Quest in Destiny 2

Start the quest by listening to Ana and Rasputin. After their discussion, interact with the Exo Frame to speak with Rasputin. Grab the Final Dawn quest from Rasputin.

To make things easier, go into your quest log and track the Final Dawn quest. The first objective of the Final Dawn quest is to start the activity which is accessed directly right of Rasputin. You can also see it on the map. The activity is called Abhorrent Imperative.

Abhorrent Imperative does not have matchmaking, but you can tackle it with a Fireteam. This mission is hard, so make sure you have your best loadout equipped.

Once you have launched onto the Seraph Station, navigate forward. Once you reach the hangar, you’ll need to defeat Eramis. To do this, watch out for the exploding Sharks and Eramis’s ice darts.

After damaging her enough, Eramis will retreat. Clear out the two captains at the end of the room and summon the Heavy Frames.

With the Heavy Frames summoned, continue forward. Clear out the enemies in front of you, but they will keep spawning in, so push past them and toward the objective marker.

Jump through the teleporter. Next, you’ll face Hive. Continue to push through the waves, focusing on the big opponents and the Shriekers. Clear the room and upload Rasputin.

Once that is done, you’ll need to defeat Ir Garza. To do so, watch out for her Void spike attacks that will appear beneath you. She has three damage phases. To break her shield, you’ll need to kill the specific Knight. then, rinse and repeat.

When you’ve defeated Ir Garza, you’ll have completed the Final Shape and be rewarded with a special cutscene.

After the cutscene, you’ll be taken to the Tower where you’ll need to talk to Commander Zavala. Then, go talk to Ikora Rey. After that, return to the H.E.L.M. and interact with the Holoprojector to speak with Ana Bray. Finally, interact with the Exo Frame to receive Rasputin’s final message.

Acquire the Spirit of the Warmind Exotic Ship and you’ll fully complete Final Shape. You’ll get an Ascendant Shard. Now, you can prepare for Lightfall by getting the best H.E.L.M. weapons.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023