Essential HELM Farming Prep for Destiny 2: Lightfall

The HELM (Hub for Emergency Logistics and Maneuvers) in Destiny 2 is an interesting new place. Most of the seasonal vendors for the Witch Queen expansion can be found in this area.

These vendors offer standard weapon and armor-focusing options that are unique to their season itself. However, not all vendors are equally helpful when it comes to these armor and weapon drops. With Lightfall soon approaching, here are some of the items that you need to farm from these vendors at the HELM in Destiny 2.

These are the Items you Need to Farm at the HELM in Destiny 2

As of now, there are four specific vendors at the HELM. They are as follows:

War Table – Season of the Risen vendor

Crown of Sorrow – Season of the Haunted vendor

Star Chart – Season of Plunder vendor

Exo Frame – Season of the Seraph vendor

Since the Exo Frame is the most recent vendor to join this area, we won’t be focusing on it that much, because you’re already farming most of the weapons that this vendor has to offer. When it comes to the others, here’s what you need to farm.

High-Stat Armor

Ever since its inception in the Season of the Risen, the War Table has always dropped high-stat armor. So if you’ve stocked up on Risen Umbral Energy, head over to the War Table and focus your Umbral Engrams on Season of the Risen armor pieces. If you have an armor-focusing mod equipped on your Ghost, you will be able to focus points into the stats that you are looking for.

World Weapon drops

Yes, you can get world weapon drops from Banshee as well, but the overall process is very slow. To speed up the process, make your way to the Star Chart and focus your Umbral Engrams on the different foundries available on the very first page itself. This way you can focus your engrams on very specific foundries. For example, if you focus on an engram for the Veist foundry weapons, you’ll receive one of the many weapons crafted by that foundry, including the Taipan-4FR and the Funnelweb. To do this, however, you will need Plundered Umbral Energy.

Crafting Materials

Barring the Crown of Sorrow, all three vendors allow you to focus an Umbral Engram onto a Machine Gun with Deepsight Resonance. So pick up these red border Machine Guns and then defeat enemies with it. Since it’s a heavy weapon, you won’t have to defeat too many enemies to complete the Deepsight Resonance extraction on this. With each successful extraction, you can get around 300 Resonant Elements, a currency essential to crafting.

Apart from these, here are some weapons that you need to farm before the new expansion drops. Moreover, this checklist will help you prepare for Destiny 2 Lightfall as well!

Destiny 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023