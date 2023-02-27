Image: Bungie

If you can’t wait for the new expansion, you can pre-load Destiny 2 Lightfall right now. After selecting your Lightfall edition, you can pre-load the Destiny 2 expansion and wait for the game to fully release. Here’s how.

Destiny 2: How to Pre-Load Lightfall

If your platform has automatic updates, then you’ll automatically pre-load Lightfall. If you want, you can go into the settings of Destiny 2 on your specific platform and select auto updates. If you have this enabled, expansions and patches will automatically download as soon as you’re able.

If you don’t have auto updates on, simply select Destiny 2 and update it. This will initiate the Destiny 2 Lightfall pre-download.

How Big is the Destiny 2 Lightfall File Size?

The file size for Destiny 2 Lightfall is around 80 to 110 GBs. This is a lot of GBs for an expansion, but Destiny 2 needs to have the old version and the new version active at the same time to implement the Lightfall changes.

It is likely that after the Lightfall expansion is downloaded and live, the first patch notes will remove the GBs attached to the Witch Queen. The Lightfall changes like activities getting harder and Season of Defiance armor will override the current Cestiny 2 file.

That’s all it takes to pre-load Destiny 2 Lightfall. You may be wondering why it is updating so slowly, and we have a guide for that. In the meantime, you can brush up on The Veil and The Witness as they both will be highlights of Lightfall.

Now that you know how to pre-load Destiny 2 Lightfall, you’ll most likely want to know when the maintenance is scheduled to end. Pre-load Lightfall and prepare for a fight, Guardian.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023