Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Armor Set Will Up Guardians’ Lightfall Fashion Game With Crimson Red Colors

Destiny 2 always has plenty of armor sets on offer for players to delightfully purchase and people will be getting one more of these very soon. Whether you are patiently awaiting to see if Lightfall is the end of Destiny 2 or otherwise — it is still a great idea to keep up to speed with everything arriving to the experience. This Destiny 2 Season of Defiance armor set is certainly aiming to take your breath away.

Originally tweeted out by the official Destiny Game ES Twitter, a video showcased guardians dancing in the Tower with their new armor sets. This was shot in brilliant camera angles and every detail was showcased to us. Destiny Tracker later went on to post this on their own Twitter which gained a lot of attention from eagle-eyed fans who spotted it right away.

NEW LOOK: Armor Set coming in Lightfall / Season of Defiance



— DestinyTracker 🔺 (@destinytrack) February 20, 2023

It should be noted that on the official Tweet made by Bungie, there was mention that a ‘Flamenco Dance’ emote would be getting added to the game. So not only will fans be getting a full new armor set but it sounds like they will also get the opportunity to acquire this emote at some point with the release of the Lightfall expansion and/or the new Season.

The armor set for all three classes looks exquisite and many will tend to be on the lookout for any cosmetics like this whenever they arrive — so players have a lot to look forward to. The question remains how much these armor sets will actually cost if bought through the store.

It would be thought by us that the overall price of the full set will be above 5000 Silver. This is the premium in-game currency that can be bought with real cash so you will be wanting to make a wise decision with what you spend it on. All in all, the set does look like it will be worth the price of the Silver potentially needed to acquire it if it isn’t a progression reward.

- This article was updated on February 20th, 2023