Destiny 2 Guardian Ranks Explained

There are a lot of huge changes coming to Destiny 2 with the release of Lightfall. Not only will the entire armor system be receiving a rework, but we will also receive the addition of the Guardian Ranks system. This system has been teased as being a part of the new LFG system as well as being linked to the new loadouts. Let’s go over all the known information on the Guardian Ranks system coming to Destiny 2.

What Are Guardian Ranks in Destiny 2?

The Guardian Rank system will be a way to quickly tell how experienced someone is with the game at a quick glance. Someone that is Guardian Rank 11 will know almost everything there is to know about Destiny 2, while someone at Guardian Rank 1 will be expected to be quite new to the game.

There will of course be perks to having a higher Guardian Rank. Some of the perks they have already revealed is gaining access to additional loadout slots the higher your Guardian Rank is. There will most likely be other rewards as you reach higher ranks that will be revealed closer to the release of Lightfall.

How To Level Up Your Guardian Rank in Destiny 2

There is not a lot of information about how to quickly level up at the moment. However, it will most likely be linked to your triumphs. It seems fully exploring all the ins and outs of the different destinations will also come into play. There will probably be Guardian Rank triumphs linked to activities as well.

Having all of these triumphs added to the game will defiantly prevent people from reaching a high rank without at least experiencing some of the higher-difficulty activities. Bungie has also said that to reach the top ranks of Guardian Ranks, you will need to prove that you can help newer players. This will probably mean that you need to sherpa players through their first raids and dungeons to reach the max Guardian Rank.

It does seem like any progress you have made in the game currently will carry over into the Guardian Rank system upon release. So you won’t have to go re-run a dungeon or solo flawless another lost sector when the Guardian Rank system comes out if you have already done it.

All Guardian Ranks in Destiny 2

So far, we don’t know much about the names of the Guardian Ranks. We do know that Guardian Rank 2 is called Spark and Guardian Rank 11 is called Paragon. Outside of that, the other names of the Guardian Ranks are unknown.

The Guardian Ranks might also come with their own emblem, like the Lunar New Year emblem. They do seem to each have their own icon, which you might be able to receive as a Ghost Projection. This will make it quite easy to quickly show off your Guardian Rank if you want to by just quickly pulling out your Ghost for others to see.

It can be quite overwhelming when you try to take in all the activities Destiny 2 has to offer. As such, many players just end up farming the current seasonal content since they are directed to it when the game first opens. The Guardian Rank system does seem like a great method to help give players some direction in the game outside of the basic tutorial and campaign missions.

Overall, it will be a welcome addition to the game, especially if progress carries over when Guardian Ranks are added to the game. It will also help give players something to focus on outside of the seasonal challenges.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023