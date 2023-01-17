Along with 880 Bright Dust that you can get for free, Bungie is feeling extremely generous with the Lunar New Year Destiny 2 event as seen with the free Jade’s Burrow Emblem. Right now, you can redeem the Destiny 2 Lunar New Year Emblem, which is called Jade’s Burrow, for free. Here is how to do it.

How to Redeem the Destiny 2 Lunar New Year Emblem

The Lunar New Year is an event celebrated every year in Destiny 2 and it almost always brings a few surprises like the new emblem. Especially if you are born in the Year of the Rabbit, which is what the Lunar New Year is this year, you’ll absolutely love this new emblem. It features a cute rabbit face as well as a red background and a golden Chinese character.

Redeeming the Lunar New Year Emblem in Destiny 2 is quite easy. To do so, all you need to do is go to Bungie’s redeem code page. Once you are there, log in to the site with the email and password of whichever platform you use for Destiny 2.

If you have cross save enabled, it doesn’t matter what device you use as long as it is one that you have linked to Bungie. When you are ready, enter the code below:

Lunar New Year Jade’s Burrow Emblem – TNN-DKM-6LG

This is the official code from Bungie themselves which means everyone can use it to unlock the Jade’s Burrow emblem. Though we aren’t sure how long the code lasts, its best to redeem it as soon as you can.

And just like that, you have the Jade’s Burrow Lunar New Year Emblem in Destiny 2. Now, you can log into Destiny 2, hopefully dodge the character deletion bug, and equip your Year of the Rabbit swag.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023