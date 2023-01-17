Claim 880 Bright Dust for Free in Destiny 2 Lunar New Year

Destiny 2 holds a Lunar New Year event every year and this year, they are giving away 880 Bright Dust for free. You don’t need to be a season pass holder or have access to the Spire of the Watcher dungeon to cash in on the free Bright dust — everyone, and that means you, can get the 880 free Bright Dust in Destiny 2. Here’s how.

How to Get Free Bright dust During Destiny 2 Lunar New Year

To get the 880 free Bright Dust during the Destiny 2 Lunar New Year event, all you need to do is log into Destiny 2, open the Eververse Store, and claim your reward. A red Lunar New Year banner will be available in the bottom right corner of the shop. Simply click and hold that banner and you’ll immediately score 880 Bright Dust.

Players will have two weeks to collect this generous offer, so don’t worry if you can’t get around to it today. Also, this is a one-time collection, meaning you won’t be able to come back every day or even in a week to redeem another 880 Bright Dust.

You might be wondering why Bungie chose 880 Bright Dust. The number does seem oddly specific. Our best guess is that they used eight because it is the luckiest number in Chinese culture. We aren’t sure why it isn’t 888 — maybe Bungie is too greedy to give us a whole extra eight Bright dust — but our best guess is that it is two eights instead of three because the game is Destiny 2, not Destiny 3.

If you don’t know, Bright Dust is something of a rare commodity in Destiny 2. It is a free form of currency in Destiny 2 that you can get in multiple ways and use in the Bright Dust section of the Eververse Store. Though there are multiple ways to get Bright dust, it is hard to get a lot of Bright dust quickly.

After snagging your free 880 Bright Dust, remember to collect your Prime Gaming rewards as well. Happy Lunar New Year, Guardians!

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023