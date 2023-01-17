All Destiny 2 Prime Gaming Rewards and How to Claim Them

Destiny 2 players aren’t the only ones who benefit from a Prime Gaming subscription. For the uninitiated, Prime Gaming is a subscription-based service that is included along with an Amazon Prime subscription.

As a part of this subscription, you’ll receive cosmetic items as rewards for multiple games including Destiny 2. In most cases, these rewards span the duration of a season and are replaced by new rewards once a new season arrives. Having said that, here are all the Prime Gaming rewards that you’ll be able to get your hands on during Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph.

What are the Prime Gaming Rewards for Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph?

As of now, there are four different rewards that you’ll be able to claim, provided you have a Prime Gaming subscription. These rewards are as follows:

Selfie Exotic Emote

Lander Shell Exotic Ghost

Canopus Trireme Exotic Sparrow

Broadcast-IS Legendary Ship

How to Claim These Rewards

Needless to say, you will need a Prime Gaming subscription to get these rewards in the game. Once you’ve subscribed to the service, all you need to do is to head over to the Prime Gaming page and then log into your account. Once you’ve done so, you will need to locate the Destiny 2 tab amongst the many titles mentioned on the page.

When you’ve managed to locate this tab, you will need to click on it. If you’ve previously linked your Bungie and your Amazon account, you won’t have to do anything else on this page. If not, you will be prompted to link your Amazon and Bungie accounts. Once you’ve done that successfully, you’ll be able to claim these rewards.

After you’ve claimed these rewards on this very page, you will then need to log into Destiny 2 and then make your way to the Hangar on the Tower. The NPC you’re looking for here is Amanda Holliday, who also happens to be the Shipwright for the Vanguard. You will be able to pick your rewards from her.

These rewards are set to expire on February 28, which is the day Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph ends. Given that Lightfall will be launching on that very day, there’s a high chance you will be able to claim new rewards once the new campaign arrives.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023