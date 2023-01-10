PSA: Destiny 2 Stadia Players Have One Week to Save and Transfer Their Progress

With the announcement last year that Google Stadia would be shutting down for good, games like Destiny 2 have had to react. Though Google is offering refunds for games, memberships, and hardware, Bungie hasn’t announced anything too helpful except that if you want to keep your Destiny 2 progress, you need to act fast.

If you have been enjoying Destiny 2 on Stadia, you have one week to enable Cross Save, a feature Destiny 2 has that allows you to play your Destiny 2 account on any platform. In other words, instead of tying your save to a specific platform as is the case for Apex Legends, cross save or cross progression ensures that you can log in and play your Destiny 2 account from any platform.

The official cut-off date for Google Stadia Destiny players is January 18. If you haven’t enabled cross save by that date, you’ll be locked out of your Destiny 2 account since Stadia will no longer work. To enable cross save, all you need to do is go to Bungie.net, log in, and link all your other platforms. If you follow the steps on the site, you’ll enable cross save and see a cross save icon on your profile in-game.

The most unfortunate news about all of this is that Destiny 2 DLC does not cross save. Because you can’t play Destiny 2 DLC on other platforms, the Destiny 2 DLC that you bought on Stadia will not come with you as you begin to play on other platforms. This is truly unfair and an annoying way that Bungie gatekeeps their content. Hopefully, Bungie announces a discount or free DLC to Stadia players to make up for this casualty, but nothing has been announced.

To reiterate, if you play Destiny 2 on Stadia, make sure to enable cross save before January 18.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023