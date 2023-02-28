Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Max Power Level: Soft Cap, Power Cap, and More Explained

Power Level can be confusing in Destiny 2, but whether you’re new or returning, you’ll want to know what the Power Level Soft Cap, Power Cap, and Hard Cap are in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance. Oh, and if you don’t know, Season of Defiance is Season 20 which will launch at the same time as Lightfall.

What Does Power Level Mean in Destiny 2?

As a quick refresher, Power Level is your level that represents the average Power Level of your armor and weapons. Power Level determines how much damage you deal and how much damage you can take.

As you get better armor and weapons, your Power Level will increase. Your Power Level will also increase as you earn XP with your Seasonal Artifact.

Your Power Level will continue to increase until it hits the Soft Cap. Then, you’ll need to stretch a little bit to get to the Power Cap. Finally, if you want to be one of the strongest players in Destiny 2, you’ll want to try for the Hard Cap.

What is the Soft Cap, Power Cap, and Hard Cap in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance?

Soft Cap – 1750

– 1750 Power Cap – 1800

– 1800 Hard Cap – 1810

At the start of Destiny 2 Season 20, which is also the beginning of Lightfall, every Guardian will start at around Power Level 1600. As you progress through the Lightfall campaign and complete activities, you’ll earn weapons and armor that is closer to the Soft Cap. eventually, you’ll receive only weapons and armor at 1750.

Once you have reached the Soft Cap Power Level, you’ll want to reach for the Power Level. To get to 1800 Power Level in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance, you need to get Powerful gear by completing seasonal activities, opening Prime Engrams, and completing other activities that reward Powerful gear.

Once you have reached 1800, you can continue to Power Level 1810 only through Pinnacle Drops. Every activity will tell you what reward you’ll get for doing a specific challenge, and some activities will drop a Pinnacle item. Generally, you can get Pinnacle gear by completing Grandmasters, Raids, and other end-game content.