All Destiny 2 Subclass Keywords, Explained: Solar, Void, Arc, Stasis, and Strand

It’s 2023 and Destiny 2 has a lot of subclass keywords it uses and they all mean different things. You’ll want to know what each keyword means to make the best Strand build for each class.

Every class uses the same subclasses in Destiny 2 though they have different iterations. The subclasses in Destiny 2 are Solar, Void, Arc, Stasis, and Strand. Each subclass has keywords that create positive and negative effects. Here are all of the subclass keywords in Destiny 2.

All Subclass Keywords in Destiny 2

All Solar Keywords in Destiny 2

Buffs

Cure – When active, grants healing that instantly grants health and shields.

– When active, grants healing that instantly grants health and shields. Restoration – When active, grants a constant stream of health that can’t be interrupted by enemy damage.

– When active, grants a constant stream of health that can’t be interrupted by enemy damage. Radiant – When active, grants increased weapon damage for a short time.

– When active, grants increased weapon damage for a short time. Firesprite – Solar energy pickup that grants Grenade energy on pickup. Created from Solar Fragments.

Debuffs

Scorch – Deals Solar damage over time. Can stack up to 100. The more stacks of Scorch, the more Solar damage is dealt. At 100 stacks of Scorch, Ignite is triggered.

– Deals Solar damage over time. Can stack up to 100. The more stacks of Scorch, the more Solar damage is dealt. At 100 stacks of Scorch, Ignite is triggered. Ignite – An explosion of Solar damage.

All Void Keywords in Destiny 2

Buffs

Devour – When active, grants full health on final blows. Final blows also grant Grenade energy and extend Devour.

– When active, grants full health on final blows. Final blows also grant Grenade energy and extend Devour. Invisibility – When active, you become hard to see and don’t appear on radars. Any ability or action performed will end Invisibility.

– When active, you become hard to see and don’t appear on radars. Any ability or action performed will end Invisibility. Void Overshield – When active, reduces damage taken.

– When active, reduces damage taken. Void Breach – Void energy pickup that grants Class Ability energy on pickup. Created from Void Fragments.

Debuffs

Suppressed – When active, Guardians can’t use their abilities. Combatants can’t fire their weapons.

– When active, Guardians can’t use their abilities. Combatants can’t fire their weapons. Volatile Rounds – Weapon damage deals Void damage that causes Void explosions on final blows.

– Weapon damage deals Void damage that causes Void explosions on final blows. Weaken – When active, targets take increased damage and have reduced movement speed. Also, combatants have reduced accuracy.

All Arc Keywords in Destiny 2

Buffs

Amplified – When active, move faster, slide further, and have increased weapon handling.

– When active, move faster, slide further, and have increased weapon handling. Ionic Trace – Arc trails that return to the creator. Grant ability energy when picked up. Created from Arc Fragments, Arc abilities, and Arc weapons.

Debuffs

Blind – When active, Guardians lose their HUD and have distorted vision and audio. Combatants are unable to shoot and are disoriented.

– When active, Guardians lose their HUD and have distorted vision and audio. Combatants are unable to shoot and are disoriented. Jolt – Deals Arc damage over time to target and nearby targets. Causes Arc explosion on final blows that can Jolt nearby enemies.

All Stasis Keywords in Destiny 2

Buffs

Stasis Crystal – Solidified Stasis energy. Freezes nearby combatants and Slows nearby players. When destroyed, enemies around the crystal are damaged.

– Solidified Stasis energy. Freezes nearby combatants and Slows nearby players. When destroyed, enemies around the crystal are damaged. Stasis Shard – Stasis energy pickup that grants Melee energy on pickup. Created from Stasis Aspects, Fragments, and abilities.

Debuffs

Slow – When active, enemies move and aim slowly. If enough Slow stacks are accumulated, the target gets Freeze.

– When active, enemies move and aim slowly. If enough Slow stacks are accumulated, the target gets Freeze. Freeze – The target is frozen and unable to move, shoot, or perform abilities. If enough damage is taken while the target has Freeze, they get Shatter.

– The target is frozen and unable to move, shoot, or perform abilities. If enough damage is taken while the target has Freeze, they get Shatter. Shatter – An explosion of Stasis energy. Nearby enemies are damaged and gain Freeze.

All Strand Keywords in Destiny 2

Buffs

Woven Mail – When active, creates Strand mesh that reduces incoming damage. In PvP, Women Mail only reduces body damage.

– When active, creates Strand mesh that reduces incoming damage. In PvP, Women Mail only reduces body damage. Tangle – An orb of Strand that can be shot or thrown to create an explosion. Created from Strand Aspects, Fragments, and abilities.

– An orb of Strand that can be shot or thrown to create an explosion. Created from Strand Aspects, Fragments, and abilities. Threadlings – Stand minions that explode upon enemies. With Warlocks, Threadlings perch when they don’t find enemies.

Debuffs

Suspend – When active, combatants can’t move or shoot and are trapped in a web of Strand. Guardians can move and shoot, but they are still suspended in the air and are slowed.

– When active, combatants can’t move or shoot and are trapped in a web of Strand. Guardians can move and shoot, but they are still suspended in the air and are slowed. Unravel – Final blows on targets with Unravel cause Strand explosions that affect nearby enemies with Unravel.

– Final blows on targets with Unravel cause Strand explosions that affect nearby enemies with Unravel. Sever – When active, target deals less damage.

And that is the exhaustive list of every single keyword associated with every single subclass in Destiny 2 currently. Be sure to return to this list often as you familiarize yourself with the subclasses. Check out our advice on the best Arc and Solar builds as well.