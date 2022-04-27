Elden Ring Best Daggers After Patch 1.04

Elden Ring has had a substantial patch in recent weeks and with all of the changes that have arrived to the experience. Many players are wanting to check that they still have the best weapons to steel against their foes. It is that query that this article will answer for you about the best daggers in Elden Ring after patch 1.04. Whether you are planning to go forth and continue in a new playthrough or perhaps you are a player starting the game afresh, knowing what daggers to search for and bring with you will certainly give you a great advantage over the enemies that seek to hunt you down and let your corpse lay in the ground of The Lands Between.

Best Daggers In Elden Ring

Without further ado, the daggers that you can lay your lifeblood on are as follows:

Reduvia

Cinquedea

Blade of Calling

Glintstone Kris

Black Knife

If you are wanting to find out more about each of these daggers, then be sure to continue reading this article.

Reduvia

This dagger will be sure to leave a slash on your enemies due to the fact that it can be utilized in a few ways. It can be used for some ranged attacks and of course for excellent backstab up close with the enemy. It doesn’t have too much range but it scales with Arcane, Dexterity, and Strength which is a great combination to have for players who like to have a range of playstyles.

There is an immense amount of damage that the daggers can incur on enemies and with a fast attack speed, it ensures you will be a foe to recall for your enemy. The daggers can be obtained by ‘Bloody Finger Nerijus’ who will drop the daggers and they can be encountered when they invade the player’s world to the northeast of Agheel Lake on a ravine. Be sure to be prepared for the battle to acquire the weapon!

Cinquedea

Whether you’re hunting for Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones or are simply trying to continue your progress in the game against a tough boss, the Cinquedea dagger will ensure that you have brilliant attack damage for daggers in your arsenal of weapons.

This dagger can even increase the damage of the ‘Bestial Incantations’ that you may have by an additional 10% and then even further if you have the ‘Clawmark Seal’. There is certainly a lot of optimizing you can do with these daggers to make them into a lethal weapon to have throughout the experience.

Blade of Calling

The dagger up next will have holy damage that you can utilize against your enemies and it scales with the added bonus of ‘Faith’ including Strength and Dexterity of course. The weapon skill associated with the weapon, named ‘Blade of Gold’ has recently had an update to it with the patch 1.04 which means that there is a decreased stamina cost for using it, decreased recovery time, and also an increased cast speed which is excellent to hear and sets the Blade of Calling with some of the best of the best weapons.

You will be able to obtain this specific weapon near the Forbidden Lands and simply turn back to go to the elevator that awaits. You will need to activate the elevator and then when you see a gap to jump out of the elevator, jump out, and then you will be able to find the Blade of Calling on a table in the room ahead.

Glintstone Kris

The Glintstone Kris is a weapon that many players have been excited to get during their playthrough and rightly so because of its great stats for a dagger. It will ensure that you have everything you need to show the land what it means to have daggers that can do a lot of damage. This also scales with intelligence so there is that added bonus for you to know about.

The ‘Glintstone Dart’ weapon skill attached with the weapon will be sure to keep the pace flowing for the combat equally with great prowess.

Black Knife

The Black Knife has also had an update with the patch and this is that the ‘Blade of Death’ weapon skill now has an increased casting speed and also a decreased recovery time for players to utilize. These daggers have been a fan-favourite for a while for those who enjoy playing with daggers, so if you want to bring daggers to the fight instead of perhaps a curved sword, then you will be happy to know that this has also had an update with the patch.

As can be observed there are still numerous daggers after patch 1.04 through which you can bring the fight to your enemies in the experience.

Elden Ring is available now for players on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.