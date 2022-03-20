Elden Ring: How to Buy Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone

Elden Ring has proliferated throughout the global gaming marketplace since its release and players have been experiencing everything the world has to offer them. There are many people who have been trying to collect every item in the game and this has been a vast undertaking due to how many various things there are. However, one item that players have been specifically looking to collect a lot of is the ‘Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone’ and this item allows you to upgrade weapons to the +25 ranking. Thus there is a lot of value attached with these, this guide article will explain how you can ‘buy’ the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone in Elden Ring and certain places to find them.

Buying the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone in Elden Ring

Although the stone can’t be bought from merchants across the lands, there is a roundabout way in which you technically buy the smithing stone. In order to do this, you will have to play through Gurranq’s questline who can be found within Caelid, specifically found in the ‘Bestial Sanctum’, to ‘talk’ to Gurranq, you will have to complete the first section of D, Hunter of the Dead’s questline also.

Once you have completed that and can interact with Gurranq, you will simply have to bring him a total of 9 ‘Deathroots’ throughout the process and then you will get the ‘Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone’ from exchanging/buying it with the ‘Deathroots’ that you collect. For each ‘Deathroot’ you bring him, you will obtain a different reward.

Other Ways to Obtain The Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone

If you want to have a quicker way of getting the Ancient Dragon Smithing stone, you will be able to find it throughout the world. There is one that can be found at the cliff Eastwards of the ‘Cave of the Forlorn’ for example that players can collect. So you don’t have to just follow the ‘Gurranq’ method in order to obtain them. If you are planning for your next boss fight, these smithing stones will certainly give you an advantage with the battles.

Elden Ring is available now for players on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.