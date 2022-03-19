Elden Ring: How to Continue Kenneth Haight Quest After Patch 1.03

Kenneth Haight is an NPC that you can encounter early in Elden Ring, but many players felt like his questline came to an abrupt end out of nowhere. It turns out that this was a bug, since Elden Ring patch 1.03 has added an entirely new section to Kenneth’s story. The noble Kenneth Haight can now be encountered later in the game and you can actually get him to make good on his promise of making you a knight, but you’ll have to meet certain criteria before you can find him again. Here’s how to continue Kenneth Haight’s quest in Elden Ring.

How to Continue Kenneth Haight’s Quest

After retaking Fort Haight and finding Kenneth there, he apologizes to you and says he can’t raise you to knighthood at the moment. After the latest update, you can now find him at the throne room in Stormveil Castle at the Godrick the Grafted Site of Grace. He’ll be standing next to the throne with Nepheli, and he’ll tell you about his plans for the castle going forward if you talk to him.

However, you must fulfill certain criteria to get Kenneth to spawn in the throne room since his questline intersects with Nepheli’s story and other quests. Here’s what you need to do first:

Complete Nepheli Loux’s questline and give her the Stormhawk King.

Defeat Morgott the Omen King.

Malekith the Black Blade must still be alive.

As long as these three criteria are met, Kenneth and Nepheli will be in the throne room. If they aren’t appearing, make sure you rest at the nearest Site of Grace. Simply teleporting there isn’t enough. Make sure you rest or they won’t spawn.

This appears to be the end of the Kenneth Haight questline for now, but this post will be updated if any new discoveries are made. In the meantime, speak to Nepheli in the throne room to obtain an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.