Elden Ring: All 10 Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone Locations

For Elden Ring players, or the Tarnished, getting Smithing Stones for your favorite weapons can be a challenge when searching all over the Lands Between. Smithing Stones go up to 8 with the next level being the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone, which allows players to upgrade as many regular armaments they want all the way up to +25. Do you want to know how to find the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones in Elden Ring? This guide has you covered.

All 10 Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones Locations in Elden Ring

Trying to get your armaments maxed out can be a challenge. With the strongest Smithing Stones in the game scattered all over the Lands Between, it can be confusing trying to find even one. Here is where to find all 10 of them.

Mountaintops of the Giants

The first Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone is located inside of a giant skull near the Church of Repose. The Church of Repose is in the Mountaintops of the Giants upper portion of the map. Once you are there, look southeast and you will see the giant skull. Go into its mouth and obtain the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

The second Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone is located in the Consecrated Snowfield, which can be accessed after getting both parts of the Secret Medallion. Go up the Grand Lift of Rold and head into the Inner Consecrated Snowfield. Wait until night and then fight the bosses guarding the carriage.

The third Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone is due west of the last location. Go into the Yelough Anix Tunnel and drop down into the cave until you find a corpse. This corpse holds an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

The fourth Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone can be found after defeating Astel, Stars of Darkness in the Yelough Anix Tunnel. After defeating the boss, there is small section where you can enter that has another corpse holding the Smithing Stone. However, there is an Onyx Lord guarding the corpse.

Miquella’s Haligtree

The fifth Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone can be found in Miquella’s Haligtree. Below a hugging statue has a corpse that holds an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

Just before the Prayer Room’s Site of Grace in Miquella’s Haligtree is a chest that holds an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone at the top of the tower for your sixth Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

The seventh Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone is in Miquella’s Haligtree. There is a chest at the top of a tower just after defeating Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree.

Crumbling Farum Azula

The eighth Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone is in the Crumbling Farum Azula. In this location, there is a corpse that has the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone. However, when you enter the Crumbling Farum Azula, there is the Beastman of Farum Azula guarding the corpse.

The ninth Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone is also in the Crumbling Farum Azula. Another Beastman of Farum Azula is guarding a different corpse on an elevated platform on the Dragon Temple Lift’s lower levels. You will need to jump on a floating pillar connected to the platform. There is a corpse that will hold the Smithing Stone.

The tenth and last Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone is in the Bestial Sanctum in Caelid. Feed nine Deathroots to Gurranq, the Beast Clergyman, and he will reward you with an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.