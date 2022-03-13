Elden Ring Setting Explained: Where It Takes Place and Main Characters Explained

With the long and illustrious history of FromSoftware Games, it is no surprise that fans of the studio are wanting to understand more about the lore and history of Elden Ring. There are many avenues that can be explored in understanding the game more however one such avenue is the aspect of the setting. Players have been where Elden Ring takes place in the wider universe and its overworld setting name. This guide article will explain all of those details and give you the facts on the setting and main characters of Elden Ring.

Elden Ring’s Setting — Mesmerising Vistas

Whether you are just starting your playthrough and collecting early game weapons or mid-way through the experience and preparing for that next intriguing boss battle, there is something for everyone in the experience and that is especially true for the setting of Elden Ring which has breathtaking vista’s almost everywhere you look.

The game is set within a realm underneath the ‘Erdtree’, which is the large tree you will be able to observe throughout the world along your journey. Specifically, the realm itself is named ‘The Lands Between’ and this was all once controlled by Queen Marika the Eternal. Players were wondering if the setting had any ties to the Dark Souls Universe and there aren’t any setting-based ties at the moment. Elden Ring has an entirely new world for players to explore.

However, there are some links to the Dark Souls universe in some other ways, such as certain weapon names being the same, notably the Zweihander sword having the same name from the Dark Souls franchise. In conclusion, the main setting for Elden Ring is ‘The Lands Between’ and this is where players are venturing through.

The Main Characters Of Elden Ring

Along with the excellent setting that players are able to explore, there is a cast of NPC’s who can also be seen as main characters that make the world feel even more fleshed out. Here is some of the characters and general information for each of them that may be beneficial for you to know about:

Bloody Finger Hunter Yura — This character has knowledge of the ‘Dragon Cult’ and will chat to the player to inform the player of a dragon in the ‘Agheel Lake’, you will be able to meet him again in the experience.

Those are some of the characters that you will likely want to learn more about throughout the experience among many other characters.

