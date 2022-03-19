Elden Ring: How to Continue Nepheli Quest After Patch 1.03

Nepheli Loux is an NPC that players can encounter very early in Elden Ring, but many people felt that her questline ended fairly abruptly when they first met her. It turns out that there’s actually more to her story, as Elden Ring patch 1.03 addressed a bug that prevented the last step of her questline from being accessible in-game. Now, players can finally finish Nepheli’s quest and get an amazing reward by finding her in an old area. If you’re wondering how to continue Nepheli Loux’s questline after installing patch 1.03 in Elden Ring, here’s what you need to do.

How to Continue the Nepheli Quest in Elden Ring

The original ending point for Nepheli’s quest happens when you give her the Stormhawk King ashes at the Roundtable Hold. Nepheli is involved in a few other questlines, namely Seluvis’s quest, but her personal story is centered around those ashes. After you hand them over, she’ll leave and head to another area, and now you can find her once more after installing the latest update.

In order to continue Nepheli’s questline, you have to meet the following criteria:

Give Nepheli the Stormhawk King.

Complete Kenneth Haight’s questline in Limgrave.

Defeat Morgott the Omen King.

Malekith the Black Blade must still be alive.

After you have done all of the things listed above, Nepheli Loux can be found at Stormveil Castle in the throne room near the Godrick the Grafted Site of Grace. She’ll be there with Kenneth Haight, who has chosen her as a ruling companion for the castle. If you speak to Nepheli, she’ll give you an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone as a reward.

If Nepheli and Kenneth are not appearing, then you have to rest at the nearest Site of Grace. Simply teleporting there isn’t enough to make them spawn. Resting at a Site of Grace refreshes the area and will update your quest progression, so you need to actually sit down at the Site of Grace to further the questline.

That’s the real end of her questline for now, but this post will be updated if the Elden Ring community discovers any additional parts of Nepheli’s story later in the game. If you didn’t kill Gostoc the Gatekeeper earlier in the game, he’ll be in the throneroom with Nepheli and Kenneth as well. He’ll sell you another Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone for a paltry 20,000 Runes, which is a steal for that level of upgrade.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.