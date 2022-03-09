Elden Ring: Where to Go After Beating Morgott the Omen King

If there’s anything that can stump players aside from the tough bosses Elden Ring has to offer, it’s the fact that the game vaguely tells players where to go after defeating the main story bosses. Sure, there are some Sites of Grace that point you in the general direction on where to go next, but sometimes, people need a bit more guidance. For example, after scouring the Royal Capital of Leyndell and defeating Morgott the Omen King, people want to know where to go next. So, here is where you need to go after beating Morgott in Elden Ring.

Where to go after beating Morgott in Elden Ring

After defeating Morgott, you will then have to proceed to the snowy area, the Mountaintops of the Giants. This is located northeast of Leyndell, and it’s quite the trek. Before heading out, you’ll need to collect medallions that work in a similar fashion when you got through the Grand Lift of Dectus. Collect these medallion pieces and make your way across the Capital’s eastern bridge to take the Grand Lift of Rold.

Below is a funnily drawn-out path you’ll have to take if you want to get to the next story boss, the Fire Giant. Of course, you should probably explore the area, take on a few side bosses and quests, and level up before heading to the next main boss. This place has enemies who are significantly stronger than the last area. It’s different than the leap from Limgrave to Liurnia. The enemies deal much more damage and the area is oftentimes shrouded in a cold mist.

There are also more places where you can fall to your death here because of how mountainous the area is. This area also has a dragon, Borealis the Freezing Frog, who patrols the Freezing Lake area. For people wanting more Dragon Hearts for strong incantations, this place may be worth checking out.

The landmarks and Sites of Grace you should hit along the way are as follows in order:

Forbidden Lands

Grand Lift of Rold

Zamor Ruins

Ancient Snow Valley Ruins

Freezing Lake

First Church of Marika

Whiteridge Road

Giants’ Gravepost

Foot of the Forge (closest Grace to the boss)

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.