Dragons are aplenty in Elden Ring and Dragon Hearts, as one would think, are a Consumable Item that drops when you kill a dragon. Killing a dragon isn’t easy which makes Dragon Hearts one of the more rare Consumable Items in the game. Here is everything you need to know about Dragon Hearts in Elden Ring.

What Are Dragon Hearts Used For?

As mentioned early, Dragon Hearts are a Consumable Item. Thankfully, you will not be consuming them. Instead, Dragon Hearts are used to trade at the Church of Dragon Communion for Dragon-based Incantations.

Here are some of the Dragon-based Incantations you can learn from trading Dragon Hearts in Elden Ring:

Agheel’s Flame (Requires 2 Dragon Hearts)

Dragonclaw

Dragonfire

Dragonice

Dragonmaw

Ekzykes’s Decay (Requires 2 Dragon Hearts)

Glintstone Breath

Smarag’s Glinstone Breath (Requires 2 Dragon Hearts)

Rotten Breath

Greyoll’s Roar (Requires 3 Dragon Hearts)

It might be wise to save up a few Dragon Hearts to get the really good Incantations. All of these Incantations sound really cool, because they are, but how do you get the Dragon Hearts to get the Incantations? You’ve come to the right place.

Where Do I Get Dragon Hearts?

Hunting dragons is fun in and of itself, but knowing that you get Dragon Hearts from killing just about every boss dragon makes it all the more enticing. Non-boss dragons will not drop Dragon Hearts, but you best believe the huge flying lizards like Smarag will.

Here is the list of all of the dragon bosses that will reward you with a Dragon Heart:

Borealis, the Freezing Fog in Mountaintop of the Giants

in Mountaintop of the Giants Decaying Ekzykes in Caelid

in Caelid Flying Dragon Agheel in Limgrave (Agheel Lake)

in Limgrave (Agheel Lake) Flying Dragon Greyll

Glinstone Dragon Adula near Cathedral Manus Celes and around the Three Sisters area

near Cathedral Manus Celes and around the Three Sisters area Glintstone Dragon Smarag found at Liurnia of the Lakes

found at Liurnia of the Lakes Greyoll The Mother of Dragons can be found in the Caelid region, surrounded by smaller flying dragons. She drops 5 Dragon Hearts.

can be found in the Caelid region, surrounded by smaller flying dragons. She drops 5 Dragon Hearts. Magma Wyrm found inside Gael Tunnel at Caelid

found inside Gael Tunnel at Caelid Magma Wyrm Makar found in northern Liurnia of the Lakes

And that is everything you need to know about Dragon Hearts in Elden Ring. If you need help defeating a specific dragon, or any boss for that matter, check out our Elden Ring guides. We cover everything from quest help, item guides, gear guides, locations, and loads more.

Elden Ring is out now on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.