Glintstone Dragon Smarag Boss Guide: How to Beat Smarag in Elden Ring

Glintstone Dragon Smarag is an incredibly tough optional boss that players will encounter very early in Elden Ring. While most players will likely end up skipping this boss once they grab the Glintstone Key that they need, some daring players will want to stick around and see if they can slay the dragon. Smarag can be defeated when you first encounter him in Elden Ring, but it will take some patience and a good strategy, especially if you’re still at a low level haven’t been exploring and upgrading your gear. Here are the best tips and tricks to help you defeat Glintstone Dragon Smarag in Elden Ring.

How to Beat Glintstone Dragon Smarag in Elden Ring

You should probably wait to fight Glintstone Dragon Smarag until you’re around level 45. You should also have a weapon that is +3 at the very least. Smarag is a very tough opponent, but his moveset is very predictable. You can absolutely take him on at a low level with basic weaponry, but there’s very little room for error and you’ll need a bit of patience to whittle his health down. You’re going to want to do this fight while mounted, too. Smarag flies around a lot and is too big and fast for you to handle on foot.

All of Smarag’s moves have obvious telegraphs because he’s so big, so just watch his body and be ready when he’s about to do something. When you’re by his feet, be prepared to dodge his stomps. Try to stay away from his mouth. If he flies into the air, ride away on your horse. He’s either about to breathe fire or try to land on you.

The most dangerous melee move of his that you need to worry about is the tail swipe, which has a deceptively long range and will most likely one-shot you unless you’re at a high level with decent gear. To avoid this, try to keep your distance from Smarag, only riding in for one or two hits before riding away. This baits him into attacking you, opening him up for more attacks after he misses you.

Another thing you have to watch out for is Smarag’s fire breath. Smarag will occasionally take to the skies and rain fire down from above. He breathes fire in a straight line, so if you see him take off, just ride away on your horse to avoid the impact zone. This will one-shot you, so don’t try to be brave. He can also breathe fire directly in front of him while on the ground, and he’s vulnerable while doing so. That’s the best time to get some easy hits in.

Finally, Smarag can also fire projectiles at you while on the ground. He will occasionally charge up a blue spike from his mouth, sort of like a Glintstone spell that some enemies can cast. It has a very obvious audio cue, so be ready for it. The projectile fires in a straight line but it’s fast. Make sure you’re moving horizontally to avoid it. This projectile cannot hit behind Smarag, so it may be a good idea to hang out near his flank. It can hit his side though, so watch out for that.

Overall, the battle against Smarag is about mobility. Constantly stay on the move. Use your mount to your advantage. If you stay near the dragon for too long, you will eventually slip up and get stomped on or burnt to a crisp. Ride in, take one or two potshots, and then retreat and reassess the situation. It may take a few tries, but Smarag will eventually fall. Remember, if you’re struggling, this fight is optional and you can always come back later with better equipment if you feel underpowered.

Defeating Glintstone Dragon Smarag will reward you with a Dragon Heart, which is a guaranteed drop from all dragon bosses in Elden Ring. You can spend these Dragon Hearts at the Church of Dragon Communion to unlock powerful Dragon Powers, such as the ability to breathe fire.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2022