Elden Ring: How to Get to Mountaintops of the Giants

The Mountaintop of the Giants is the northern-most area of the Lands Between. It’s your next main destination if you’re looking to go through the main story of Elden Ring. You may be confused as to how to even get to the snowy area of the game. Here is how you can get to the Mountaintops of the Giants in Elden Ring.

How to get to the Mountaintops of the Giants in Elden Ring

This works similarly when you got to Leyndell, the Royal Capital. You have to take a Grand Lift that requires a medallion so you can get to a whole new, vast area. The Mountaintops of the Giants is a bit different, though. The area you’ll get to is the Grand Lift of Rold, northwest of the Forbidden Lands Site of Grace.

When you get to Rold, it can take you to two different areas in the Mountaintops of the Giants, depending on which medallion you use. The first medallion you’ll get to access the main area is simply called the Rold Medallion. You’ll be able to obtain this after defeating Morgott, the Omen King. When you unlock the Site of Grace in that location, there’s an option to talk to Melina. She’ll give you this key item.

The alternative way is to obtain the Haligtree Secret Medallion parts. Similar to the Grand Lift of Dectus‘ left and right parts, you’ll need to collect two pieces to unlock the secret mechanism at Rold. The left Medallion piece can be found at Castle Sol after defeating Commander Niall. The right Medallion piece can be found by interacting with Albus, an NPC who appears off of the Village of the Albinaurics Site of Grace in Liurnia.

