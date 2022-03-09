Elden Ring: How to Get to Mountaintops of the Giants

The second Grand Lift will require some key components.

March 8th, 2022 by Elliott Gatica

Mountaintops-of-the-Giants

The Mountaintop of the Giants is the northern-most area of the Lands Between. It’s your next main destination if you’re looking to go through the main story of Elden Ring. You may be confused as to how to even get to the snowy area of the game. Here is how you can get to the Mountaintops of the Giants in Elden Ring.

How to get to the Mountaintops of the Giants in Elden Ring

This works similarly when you got to Leyndell, the Royal Capital. You have to take a Grand Lift that requires a medallion so you can get to a whole new, vast area. The Mountaintops of the Giants is a bit different, though. The area you’ll get to is the Grand Lift of Rold, northwest of the Forbidden Lands Site of Grace.

When you get to Rold, it can take you to two different areas in the Mountaintops of the Giants, depending on which medallion you use. The first medallion you’ll get to access the main area is simply called the Rold Medallion. You’ll be able to obtain this after defeating Morgott, the Omen King. When you unlock the Site of Grace in that location, there’s an option to talk to Melina. She’ll give you this key item.

Elden-Ring-Rold-Lift-Medallion-Locations

The alternative way is to obtain the Haligtree Secret Medallion parts. Similar to the Grand Lift of Dectus‘ left and right parts, you’ll need to collect two pieces to unlock the secret mechanism at Rold. The left Medallion piece can be found at Castle Sol after defeating Commander Niall. The right Medallion piece can be found by interacting with Albus, an NPC who appears off of the Village of the Albinaurics Site of Grace in Liurnia.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE Elden Ring
Best Shields in Elden Ring
Best Shield in Elden Ring: Top 10 Shields to Help You Block Every Attack
Elden Ring Staff Upgrading
Elden Ring: How to Get to the Church of Inhibition and Avoid Madness
Elden Ring Miquella's Haligtree location
Elden Ring Secret Area- How to Get to Miquella’s Haligtree
Elden Ring Site of Grace Gold Lines Explained
Elden Ring Bloodhound Step Location: How to Get Bloodhound’s Step Ash of War
Trending on AOTF
Miriel, Pastor of Vows
Elden Ring Players Have Fallen in Love With Pope Turtle
Hidden Wall
Elden Ring Players Are Gaslighting Each Other Into Hitting Walls
Hardest Bosses in Elden Ring
Hardest Elden Ring Bosses Ranked: 10 Boss Battles That Will Make You Rage Quit
Elden Ring "dog"
Elden Ring Players Are Having Serious Trouble Identifying Animals Correctly