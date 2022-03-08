Elden Ring: What Are the Gold Lines Near Sites of Grace?

To say that Elden Ring’s open world is big is an understatement. The map is so huge it can’t even fit on an entire screen! It’s so easy to get lost between the Catacombs, field bosses, and anything in the Lands Between. FromSoftware basically said, “here’s the game, you figure it out”. That’s a good thing, but for people struggling with how this map works in Elden Ring, they’re wondering what are these gold lines that appear at some Sites of Grace? Here is what those mean

What do the gold lines mean in Elden Ring?

When you rest at a site of grace, some of them will emanate a sort of golden trail of dust through the sky. Not all of them do that. Only those that indicate a certain landmark in the game that leads into a possible quest or dungeon ahead do. The game doesn’t hold your hand too much in outright giving you some sort of quest log or something in the UI to show you your next destination.

The tradeoff here is that there’s a sense of exploration you should fulfill for tidbits of lore, new wares to collect, and bosses to conquer. These gold lines serve as a bare minimum of leading you in the direction you should go. The choice is yours. You’re not locked out from progressing any further if you don’t follow the lines either.

Admittedly, it can get confusing if you’re traveling east towards Caelid and start seeing the Sites of Grace show the lines too. The correct way in getting through the main story of the game is to make your way north from Limgrave, through Stormveil, then the Raya Lucaria Academy, and so forth.

Even when you complete an entire area, those lines will still appear. The only way to really keep track is to use the map’s marker options to indicate if you have cleared an entire area of its boss and one-time pickups.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.