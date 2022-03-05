So you’ve defeated Rennala at Raya Lucaria Academy in Elden Ring, and you might be at a crossroads as to where to go next. The Lands Between are vast and diverse in their resources, as well as the enemies that tread across them, and you should choose carefully, knowing what you’re capable of. You’re at this point likely familiar with Limgrave and Liurnia, and while there are loose ends to tie off, you’re likely searching for a new source of adventure. Read on for our guide on Where to Go After the Raya Lucaria Academy!

Elden Ring: Where to Go After the Raya Lucaria Academy

So while we’ve covered the possibilities of exploring the Atlus Plateau to the north or at least beating Loretta to the northwest if you haven’t, there’s a compelling case for you to explore Caelid next. Caelid is almost immediately available in the game, directly east of Summonwater Village, but chances were you were unprepared at the time. Now that you’ve got two major Legacy Dungeons beaten, you’ll be hardy enough to explore this region in earnest. One distinctive threat this region brings is Scarlet Rot, but if you’ve been to Siofra River, you’ll likely have gotten the cure necessary to survive or have enough immunity given by your gear. This place is dangerous, but so are you, now.

It’s important to remember that you don’t have to fully explore each region in sequence per se, but make your way through it and find small dungeons to prepare at first. You can map out the region, and explore Dragonbarrow, which even has a nice spot to farm runes north of Lenne’s Rise at the region’s eastern reaches. Even if you’re at the Rotview Balcony site of grace, and you use magic or bows, you’ll be able to snipe the giant crows and explore the ruins beneath them with low opposition. While there are certainly challenges here you’ll want to save until you’re more ready like Redmane Castle and its boss, you can explore lots of ruins or descend through the Divine Tower. There’s a lot to see in this region if you’re up to it.

This concludes our guide on Where to Go After the Raya Lucaria Academy!