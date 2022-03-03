Elden Ring: How to Get Into Lenne’s Rise Tower in Caelid

Let Torrent show you the way.

March 3rd, 2022 by J.R. Waugh

Caelid is a perilous region in Elden Ring, but you can find some locations that are more peaceful than others, if you can make it past the giant scavenger beasts and dragons.  To the east in the Dragonbarrow area, you may find a mysterious tower, Lenne’s Rise, just east of a minor Erdtree.  While this is protected by a seal, the way to release the seal appears to be gone, so you have to improvise how you enter this tower.  Read on for our guide on How to Get Into Lenne’s Rise Tower in Caelid!

Elden Ring: How to Get Into Lenne’s Rise Tower in Caelid

To the right of the tower from the site of grace, you’ll see a Spiritspring Jump you can use while riding Torrent, your steed, to launch yourself onto the lower balcony to the right.  This will give you access to the tower, the prize being a Memory Stone at the top, which gives you another Memory slot for magic abilities.

Lenne’s Rise is a solid demonstration of how different Elden Ring is from the typical Soulsborne formula, adding Breath of the Wild-like exploration.  It demonstrates how fun this type of game can be even just by adding a jumping mechanic.  While not nearly all of the dunegons and towers in the game can be this simple, it’s a deceptive design that is fun to explore and a welcome respite from the hazards found in the rest of Caelid.

This concludes our guide on How to Get Into Lenne’s Rise Tower in Caelid!  Be sure to check out our other guides, such as how to protect yourself against Scarlet Rot encountered in Caelid, and equip yourself to explore the Lands Between!  Elden Ring is out now on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.

