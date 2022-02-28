Siofra River is a beautiful new area you’ll find potentially quite early on in Elden Ring. This area is special in that it feels as if on the edge of the void or space, and is littered with ruins, monuments, and dangerous enemies all around. Despite how accessible it is early on, the enemies here can be quite punishing, so approach with caution. One tool you’ll need, like with any other region in the game, is a map to navigate the terrain and plot out where you want to go next to find treasure or more. Read on for our guide on Where to Find the Siofra River Map Fragment in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring Siofra River Map: Where to Find Siofra River Map Fragment

From where you enter the Siofra River area, head east, and just between some massive columns is a big open area with a staircase to the east; a corpse propped against the right pillar has this Map Fragment. This is an additional foothold into the territory and has great access to crafting materials and new enemies including ghosts of warriors from bygone eras.

Upon checking the map you’ll see there’s still plenty to find in this ‘below ground’ map (toggled with R3 on the gamepad) and it can be a rewarding experience, if just for exploration. Just back to the west, don’t forget to check the site of grace so that you’ll have an easier time returning to this point, especially if you get ambushed by the enemies here or even just fall off a ledge.

This concludes our guide on Where to Find the Siofra River Map Fragment in Elden Ring! Be sure to check out our other guides on the subject, such as Limgrave, Caelid, and Dragonbarrow, and explore to your heart’s content! Elden Ring was released on February 25th, 2022, on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.