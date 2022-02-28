Elden-Ring-Dragonbarrow-Map-Fragment-Location

If you’ve braved the perils of Caelid just east of Limgrave in Elden Ring, chances are you’re ready for greater challenges ahead. Further east of Caelid is Dragonbarrow, which as you may guess, is home to dragons which freely roam the territory. The red skies will fade away in favor of rain and gloom, but the danger is still very present, so don’t linger too long in the open. If you wish to be able to navigate this territory, read on, for our guide on Where to Find the Dragonbarrow Map Fragment in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring Dragonbarrow Map: Where to Find Dragonbarrow Map Fragment

To reach Dragonbarrow and this fragment, go directly northeast of the Caelem Ruins, facing a tower in the distance, and jump across a small gap to reach Dragonbarrow West’s site of grace; go east along the road, and you will find the Map Fragment post. Caelem Ruins is along the winding road that goes just nearby the Rotview Balcony. Getting this Map Fragment opens up more of the massive world of the Lands Between, but reaching it means braving a field full of terrifying, large-headed ravens which can chase you. But this is a rather quick and efficient way to gain a foothold in the territory, and map it out.

If you’re looking to explore more of this region and haven’t already, be sure to consult the guide to find the Caelid Map Fragment as you will want to know where you’re going at all times. There are fascinating landmarks in this region, including Erdtrees, ruins, and enemy strongholds, so be sure to explore to your heart’s content and gain a greater appreciation for the macabre territories beyond Limgrave.

This concludes our guide on Where to Find the Dragonbarrow Map Fragment in Elden Ring! Be sure to check our other guides, such as those on other Map Fragments in the world, and prepare yourself for the biggest journey yet by FromSoftware. Elden Ring released on February 25, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.