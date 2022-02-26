If you’re exploring the Lands Between like many players are right now on Elden Ring, chances are you’ll notice the map isn’t directly laid out for you. You’ll have to discover for yourself not only the fragments of the map, but then you’ll need to chart out the locations more directly even then. To gain those Map Fragments, you’ll need to explore any uncharted territories you come across while keeping a keen eye out for these items. Read on for our guide on the East and West Limgrave Map Fragment Locations in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring Limgrave Map: East and West Limgrave Map Fragment Locations

The most important thing you’ll want to know is where these Map Fragments are commonly found, which is on distinctive posts like the one shown above. These will provide the map of the corresponding area, and are often surrounded by enemies, so be careful!

The West Limgrave Map Fragment is found just northeast of where you begin the game at First Step’s Site of Grace, through the woods, and in an enemy encampment. Clear the enemies and you’ll find the map post as your prize.

The East Limgrave Map Fragment is slightly southeast, across the river you’ll spot and in a large wooded area near a Minor Erdtree and a River Well. Be careful, however, as this area is littered with giant bears and you should not linger if you’re not a higher level yet.

Once you have these fragments, you’ll see a much more detailed image shown on the map screen instead of bland road markings and waypoints. This allows you to see the grandeur of the Lands Between, and just how much there is to explore.

This concludes our guide on the East and West Limgrave Map Fragment Locations in Elden Ring! Use these to guide yourself on the path and explore dungeons filled with dangerous bosses and valuable treasure, armaments, or even magic inside. Be sure to check out our many other guides, and get to exploring!