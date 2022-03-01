Elden Ring: Where to Go After Beating Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon

After players of Elden Ring, or the Tarnished, have completed the impossible task of defeating Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon, it is time to move forward in your adventure in FromSoftware’s newest game. Though it is completely okay to go and explore at your own pace and dig around for all the secrets that Elden Ring has to offer, players may want to go back on the main path to complete their quest to become the Elden Lord. If you are not sure where to go next, we’ve got you covered. Here is where to go after defeating Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon.

Where to Go After Beating Rennala Queen of the Full Moon

Once you have defeated Rennala in Elden Ring, head towards the Atlus Plateau on the northern side of the map. You can reach it through the Grand Lift of Dectus, which requires both halves of the Dectus Medallion to operate. Fast travel to the Academy Main Gate Site of Grace, then interact with the seal to the north. This will teleport you to Bellum Highway. Once there, just follow the road north to reach the Grand Lift of Dectus. You can also see its location on the map below.

Alternatively, you can make the choice to go through the Ruin-Strewn Precipice dungeon in to reach the Atlus Plateau if you’d rather not search for the Dectus Medallion pieces. To get there, simply follow the river near Bellum Highway as it winds northeast.

Past the ravine, you should see a clearing with a Golden Seed. At the end of it near the cliffs, you can kill a Dung Beetle to obtain the Ash of War: Barbaric Roar. The goal is to climb to the top. From there, you can enter the mines. Mines and tunnels tend to have crystalline or rock-infused mobs. That means blunt weapons will deal more damage to them. Make sure you have an item or spell that can cure poison in case you trigger traps.

Upon exiting the mines, you’ll be at the cliffs once more. Beware of ambushes here from none other than Giant Bats. Once you make it through this area, it’s time for the boss fight against Magma Wyrm Makar.

How to Beat Magma Wyrm Makar

If you have a ranged weapon, like a bow, it is relatively easy to fight this boss. Magma Wyrm Makar does lunges as it runs toward you, and it also spits out lava. While it’s moving around, Makar will leave trails of lava, too. You can use the large pillar in the center to keep it in one particular spot. Run around it and get the boss to do an attack animation, then move back and shoot.

Even in its second phase, moving away and using ranged weaponry is still advised. With enough dodging and shooting, you will beat this boss in no time. After defeating Magma Wyrm Makar, you’ll clear the Ruin-Strewn Precipice in Elden Ring. When you go outside, you’ll see the Abandoned Coffin Site of Grace.

