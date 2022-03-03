If you’re adventuring through the Lands Between in Elden Ring, you’ll need to map out the territories to understand where to go, as well as to identify landmarks to explore next. Until you find Map Fragments of corresponding regions, however, you’ll be met with either a fog of war or uncharted territory, showing only roads and one critical Icon you might have missed. This can be vital in your travels and can save a lot of headaches early on if you’re either using our guides to find the Fragments or forging out on your own to find them. Read on for our updates on where you can spot Map Fragment Locations and the Icons to Spot Them in Elden Ring!

PSA: Elden Ring Map Fragment Locations Are Marked With an Icon on the Map

If you’re in unknown territory, the areas nearby will show as taupe or gray-brown, but the Map Fragment Posts can be spotted here, marked by the Post Icons shown below. When viewing your own map, you’ll want to zoom in as the Icon is quite small. Once you reach this post, take the fragment, and your map will open up for the region with vibrant detail and color.

This will help you save a lot of time when exploring, and allows you to scout out territory, even areas that are more dangerous early on like Caelid or Dragonbarrow. While you’ll have to venture into the unknown a bit for the fog on the map to clear, allowing you to see this, it’s undoubtedly a boon to your playthrough and will help you to see just how vast the Lands Between are.

This concludes our update on Map Fragment Locations and the Icons to Spot Them in Elden Ring! If you’re playing Elden Ring right now, we’ve got Map Fragment locations for all sorts of regions including Limgrave, Liurnia, and more. Be sure to check out our other guides too, and equip yourself for adventure in the Lands Between. Elden Ring is out now on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.