You’ve found yourself at the majestic Altus Plateau region in Elden Ring at this point. It’s beautiful, loaded with autumn colors, and fairly open and inviting compared to the desolate reaches of Caelid. But with such a massive region, you’ll need to find your way around, as well as plan out your next adventures. Reaching many map fragments is pretty approachable in most cases, but you’ll just need to know what direction to go. Read on for our guide on Where to Find the Leyndell Map Fragment in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring Leyndell Map: Where to Find Leyndell, Royal Capital Map Fragment

If you’ve already got the Altus Plateau map fragment, go southeast to an ornate, well-guarded staircase, and rush past the enemies through a big open door and you’ll find the map fragment. If you’re starting from the Grand Lift of Dectus, just go along the road northeast, take a right at the fork, and go straight. You’ll go past a group of imposing enemies, including a Tree Sentinel at the end, evade his lance and go through the doors to the post and Outer Wall Phantom Tree site of grace.

Getting this fragment opens up your view of the fortified waterside city of Leyndell and its surrounding area. What’s more surprising is that there’s still more to explore to the east, meaning another map fragment awaits from there. Always remember, you can spot the map fragments in unexplored portions of the map via its icon to make your search easier.

This concludes our guide on Where to FInd the Leyndell Map Fragment in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring is out now on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.