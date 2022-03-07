You’ve conquered the Raya Lucaria Academy, and aside from exploring Caelid, you’ll be looking for more grand adventures in Elden Ring. If you’ve reached the majestic, autumn-splashed realm of Altus Plateau to the north, you’ll need to know where to go like in all cases of the game. The map fragment is quite reachable in this area but you’ll want to know where and how you can find it. Read on for our guide on Where to Find the Altus Plateau Map Fragment in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring Altus Plateau Map: Where to Find Altus Plateau Map Fragment

Just northwest from where you enter via the Grand Lift of Dectus, you’ll want to go left where the road forks and try to go up to where the map post icon is. You’ll see the post lit up in the open, and you’ll be able to pick up the map fragment for the area with this. From here you’ll quickly see that Altus Plateau is another vast, sprawling region, and has some magnificent sights to behold for you. There are areas to the east and west that are yet to be revealed as well, so get ready for more mapping adventures!

If you’ve not already gotten to Altus Plateau, you’ll need to be able to activate the Grand Lift of Dectus so be sure to check out our guide on what you’ll need for that. This detour will bring you to forts in Limgrave and Caelid and will be relatively easy to attain at this point of your journey.

