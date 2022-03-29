Elden Ring Katana Tier List: Best Katanas in the Game, Ranked

Among the many weapons in Elden Ring, the Katanas can be considered some of the best, both for PvE and PvP scenarios, thanks to their ability to deal fast amounts of damage and apply and proc status ailments on their targets. But, which is the best Katana in Elden Ring? To answer that and more here are all the Katanas in Elden Ring, Ranked.

8 – Dragonscale Blade

To begin our list, we have the Dragonscale Blade, a weapon capable of dealing massive damage, thanks to both its normal attacks and its weapon skill, Ice Lightning Sword, which also applies the elemental status to their targets for a time. With that said, the Katana does that in the expanse of its ability to apply status ailments with its normal attacks.

To get the Drafgonscale Blade in Elden Ting, you need to defeat the Dragonkin Soldier boss present in the Lake of Rat area. To wield the weapon property, players need to have 12 Strength, and 20 Dexterity.

7 – Serpentbone Blade

The only Katana in Elden Ring capable of applying poison, the Serpentbone Blade is great at what it does, but unfortunately gets surpassed by many other weapons of its class, thanks to their ability to apply and proc blood loss.

You can get a Serpentbone Blade in Elden Ring by completing the second assignment part of the Volcano Manor questline. To make full use of the weapon, players need to have at least 11 Strenght and 22 Dexterity.

6 – Uchigatana

One of the first Katanas players can encounter in the game as well as the starting weapon of the Samurai Class, the Uchigatana is a weapon that exemplifies everything that’s so great about the Katanas, as it gives players the ability to deal fast ounces of damage at low intervals. The weapon is also able to be built in a wide array of different ways, thanks to its ability to be equipped with a wide range of Ashes of War, allowing you to twerk its scaling and effect based on your build.

If you didn’t choose the Samurai as your starting class, you can get the Uchigatana by heading to the Deathtouched Catacombs, located west of Saintsbridge. To wield the Uchigatana, players need to have 11 Strength and 15 Dexterity.

5 – Meteoric Ore Blade

A great weapon for Dexterity + Intelligence builds, the Meteoric Ore Blade Katana gives its wielder the ability to deal high damage with its normal moveset as well as high gravitational damage at a large AoE, thanks to its ability, Gravitas. The skill is also able to pull the enemies towards the player, making it a really useful skill when facing multiple mobs.

Can be found in the Caelid Waypoint Ruins, on Caelid. To wield the weapon properly, players need to have at least 15 Strength, 14 Dexterity, and 18 Intelligence.

4 – Moonveil

The best magic Katana in the game, the Moonveil is capable of not only dealing high damage, thanks to its B scaling in both Dexterity and Intelligence but is also capable of dealing massive overall damage thanks to its weapon skill, Transient Moonlight, which allows players to perform 2 special slashes. And that is not all, as the katana can do all that while applying blood loss.

The Moonveil Katana can be obtained by defeating the Magma Wyrm boss in the Gael Tunnel area, on Caelid. To unleash the weapon’s full potential, players need to have at least 12 Strenght, 18 Dexterity, and 23 Intelligence.

3 – Hand of Malenia

Considered by many as the best Katana in Elden Ring, the Hand of Malenia not only showcases a higher range, compared to other normal-sized Katanas but is also able to deal massive damage with its normal and strong attacks. With that said, the fact that its weapon skill, Waterfowl Dance, although high damaging, leaves you open when put against some bigger bosses, makes the weapon a pretty niche choice.

You can get the Katana by defeating Malenia, Blade of Miquella on Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, and then exchanging her Remembrance of the Rot Goddess with Enia on the Roundtable Hold. After getting the weapon, you will need to have at least 16 Strenght and 48 Dexterity to wield it properly. If you are having trouble, you can check out how to beat Malenia Blade of Miquella, here.

2 – Rivers of Blood

The best Katana for blood loss-focused builds, the Rivers of Blood Katana is capable of dealing high overall damage, thanks to its high Dexterity scaling, all while applying insane amounts of blood loss on enemies, something that can be further enhanced by using its Corpse Piler weapon skill, which allows players to deal a wide amount of continuous slashes, capable of quickly building the damaging effect.

It’s important to point out that to really showcase the weapon’s true potential, you need to use it while having invested well in Arcane, as doing so will allow you to proc blood loss with the Rivers of Blood Katana way faster than any other Katana in the game is capable of.

You can get the Rives of Blood Katana by defeating Bloody Finger Okina near the Church of Repose on Mountaintops of the Giants. To wield the weapon, you will need to have 12 Strength, 18 Dexterity, and 20 Arcane.

1 – Nagakiba

The Katana with the longest range in the game, the Nagakiba can be considered an updated version of the Uchigatana, as its normal moveset, except for its strong attack, is the same, even though their size is completely different. That, as well as the fact that the weapon is great for both PvP and PvE, plus the fact that just like the Uchigatana, the Nagakiba can be built in a variety of ways, depending on your chosen affinity, makes the weapon the perfect fit for any given situation or enemy, as well as the best Katana in Elden Ring.

You can get the Nagakiba by completing the questline of the NPC Bloody Finger Hunter Yura or by reaching the Mountaintops of the Giants area, meeting Shabiri, and then returning to Yura’s camp. For those that cannot wait to get their hands on the weapon, you can also get it by killing Yura during your encounter with him at his camp. To wield the Nagakiba, you need to have at least 18 Strength and 22 Dexterity.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of From Software’s newest epic here.

- This article was updated on March 29th, 2022