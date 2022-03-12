Elden Ring Nagakiba Katana Location: How to Get the Massive Katana

Katanas are among the best weapons in Elden Ring, thanks to their ability to both deal great amounts of damage at high speeds and inflict damaging status ailments to enemies. With that said, among all of the Katanas available in From Software’s newest epic, the Nagakiba is one that showcases the highest reach, thanks to its massive blade. But how can you get the weapon? To answer that and more, we will now tell you how to get the Nagakiba Katana in Elden Ring.

Where to Find and How to Get the Nagakiba Katana in Elden Ring

There are three ways in which players can get their hands on the Nagakiba Katana in Elden Ring. The first one, and the hardest one, can be done by completing the questline of the NPC Bloody Finger Hunter Yura. You can also get the Katana by killing Yura during your encounter at his camp, located close to the Murkwater Cave area, which can be found at the center of the Lingrave region.

If you did not complete Yura’s questline before reaching Mountaintops of the Giants and meeting Shabiri, you will still be able to get the Katana by going to Yura’s camp, located close to the Seaside Ruins Site of Grace. Once in the area, the Katana will be on the ground, close to the fire. It’s important to point out that to be able to wield the Nagakiba Katana efficiently in Elden Ring, players will need to have at least 18 Strength and 22 Dexterity.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam.