Elden Ring Katana Locations: Where to Find a Katana in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players can, during their travels throughout the danger-infested regions that make the Lands Between, wield a wide array of weapons, which include, various types of swords, bows, shields, axes, greataxes, and of course, Katanas, among many others. With that said, and to help all of those currently planning on going full Sekiro, here’s where to find all of the Katana Swords in Elden Ring.

Where to Find a Katana in Elden Ring – All Katana Locations

Currently, on Elden Ring, players can get a hold of eight different Katanas, going from the standard Uchigatana to the extra-long Nagakiba, and lastly to the Hand of Malenia Katana, capable of giving its wielder the ability to deal an array of fast and precise high damaging strikes. With that said, you can check out where to find and how to get all the Katanas present in Elden Ring below:

Rivers of Blood: Can be acquired after killing the invader NPC Bloody Finger Okina, set to spawn around the Church of Repose area, on the Mountaintops of the Giants region. To wield the weapon, players need to have at least 12 Strength, 18 Dexterity, and 20 Arcane.

Uchigatana: You can get the Uchigatana Katana on a corpse on the Deathtouched Catacombs. The weapon requires 11 Strength and 15 Dexterity.

Nagakiba: Can be acquired by either killing or completing the questline of the NPC Bloody Finger Hunter Yura. The weapon requires 18 Strength and 22 Dexterity.

Meteoric Ore Blade: Can be found at Caelid Waypoint Ruins. To wield the weapon, you will need to have 15 Strength, 14 Dexterity, and 18 Intelligence.

Moonveil: Can be acquired by defeating the Magma Wyrm boss featured in Gael Tunnel, located on Caelid, more specifically southeast of Forsaken Ruins. The weapon requires 12 Strength, 18 Dexterity, and 23 Intelligence.

Hand of Malenia: Can be acquired by exchanging the Remembrance of the Rot Goddess with Enia at the Roundtable Hold. The weapon requires 16 Strength and 48 Dexterity.

Serpentbone Blade: Can be acquired by completing the task present on the second letter from Volcano Manor. The weapon requires 11 Strength and 22 Dexterity.

Dragonscale Blade: It's one of the possible drops from the Dragonkin Soldier found in the Lake of Rot area, located in the Caelid region.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.