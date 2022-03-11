Getting to the secret areas in Elden Ring can feel cryptic at points, but it demonstrates how crucial the NPCs are, particularly Ranni in this case. The Lake of Rot is one location that is difficult to find, despite being visible near the Ainsel River Downstream site of grace. But it is possible to make your way down to this massive hellscape, and it can be quite beneficial to your playthrough to do so. Read on for our guide on How to Get to the Secret Lake of Rot Area in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring: How to Get to the Secret Lake of Rot Area

The Lake of Rot is made available provided you’ve first completed Ranni the Witch’s questline up to the point of giving her the Fingerslayer Blade and unlocking the Divine Tower of Liurnia. Once you’ve done this, return to Ranni’s Rise and you’ll notice her spot is vacant. Go northeast to Renna’s Rise and it’ll be open to exploring, so go to the top to find a teleporter that brings you to a lower section of Ainsel River.

At this spot, check for a loot drop nearby, you’ll find a Miniature Ranni doll. Go to the next site of grace you find, and you must attempt to speak to the doll enough times for it to speak back to you, as it is possessed by Ranni herself. She’ll give you more instructions, to slay the Baleful Shadow deeper within the area. Go as far as you can and you’ll encounter this fight, so be prepared and use your best PvP set to wear down this invader-style enemy. Beyond this fight, you get the key to open the chest in Rennala’s library.

From where you fight the Baleful Shadow, go through the doorway to a lift that leads down to the Lake of Rot, and a site of grace as well.

Elden Ring is out now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.