Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker – 5 Things We Would Love to See Change

With Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker inching closer to its release in just a few short months, we’re already starting to dream about what’s to come. With many of Attack of the Fanboy’s team having played Final Fantasy XIV since even prior to 2.0, we’re all more than a little excited to get our hands on the finale to the Ascian saga. Like any great work of art though, there’s always room for improvement especially when the art is a living and constantly evolving piece like FFXIV. Here are 5 things we would love to see change in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker.

More Deep Dungeons

Deep Dungeons such as Heaven on High and Palace of the Dead before it are some of the most fun content available in the game. It’s by no means impossible but requires a smaller team to push through which adds to the tension. While the FFXIV dev team admitted they couldn’t come up with a good idea for Shadowbringers in terms of a Deep Dungeon (we would have loved to see a crazy Il Mheg inspired frog/fairy acid trip of a dungeon by the way), we still have high hopes for Endwalker. We’re hoping that with the Ascian scourge now high on our radars, a Deep Dungeon set in the annals of the moon will be in the cards.

Less Aether Currents

You know what SUCKS. Getting new aether currents in every new zone you go into. While yes, it’s a great way to have players see more of the map the devs worked so hard on, this can be accomplished better through the more main story quests. Having just one quest to unlock flying in an area versus running around for half an hour will allow Endwalker to tell an even more complete story. Using this method, players will be finishing MSQ and seeing all sorts of sights as they progress before unlocking flying at the end of the zone and tear-assing around it. Just a thought though. Maybe our hate was a bit too strong here.

Time To Change Mentor Requirements



Let’s be honest, there are Mentors who worked hard to earn the status and those who were grandfathered into them due to tenure. While Square has really worked hard to make it more difficult to maintain or gain the Mentor status, we still encounter plenty of mentors who don’t have the slightest clue what is going on in even the oldest of content. Some have even admitted to being a little, we believe the kids call it “faded”, while running dungeons and effectively killing sprouts’ fun. While we don’t have an issue with how you enjoy your time alone, we do have an issue when you spoil other’s fun who are depending on you as a source of wisdom. No wonder sprouts want to remove that status as soon as possible! Hopefully, we’ll see an overhaul to this system, maybe adding something similar to how Warframe approaches their ranks to ensure that Mentors stay on their toes and can’t just coast from expansion to expansion. Make them earn that crown!

Overhaul Old Content

They have the technology and the money, once their time frees up a bit, time to get to work. A Realm Reborn will turn eight years old this August 24th and all of its content has not aged gracefully. With three expansions between it and Endwalker, overhauling old content easily made our list for 5 things we would love to see change in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. Starting with the Castrum and Praetorium. While these are great pieces of the story, they drag on and are honestly a bore to get through. New players are often left confused as the rest of the party makes a mad dash from one end of the arena to the other in hopes of ending it sooner. The biggest change that could be made here is to make it doable by a party of four or heck, turn it into single-player content. This lowers the number of people needed and will make it easier for new players to get through without feeling rushed.

Stronger Job Identities

Shadowbringers did a great job further diversifying the look and feel of each job. Paladin got a nice wingy jump as well as some pretty magical AOEs, Dark Knight got a shadowy doppelganger, and Warrior… uh, warrior smash good? Each job looks a lot more unique visually but at their core, some jobs, especially when looking at the healers, are starting to feel very similar. While Sage and Reaper are sure to have their own unique playstyles when they’re introduced, the jobs from before are expected to only get a few extensions on what they can currently do and a new gauge to boot. The rework of Bard, Dragoon, and Ninja were well received and hopefully more classes get that same level of love as the game continues to flourish.

And that’s our list of 5 things we would love to see change in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker.

Final Fantasy XIV is available on PC, PS4, and PS5. Be sure to check out our Final Fantasy XIV guides while you’re here!