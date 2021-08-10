FFXIV: How To Remove Sprout Status (August 2021)

Trying to figure out how to Remove Sprout Status? Why would you want to?! That tiny green leaf up there just lets all the players who have years of experience know that you deserve a bit more patience than their battle-hardened compatriots. Although the community definitely has way too many memes around sprouts and it can get frustrating when you’re not nearly as bad at the game as people like to think. Okay, actually we kind of get it now. While sprout status gives you the “Hi, I’m new” excuse, some players see it with a negative connotation and expect your performance to be worse because of it. Heck, you could also just hate how it looks hanging there above your character’s head! Whatever your reason, we’re not one to hold anyone back from enjoying their time in FFXIV. Here is everything we know on how to remove Sprout Status in Final Fantasy XIV.

How To Remove Sprout Status in Final Fantasy XIV

To reliably remove sprout status in Final Fantasy XIV, AKA new adventurer status, type the command /nastatus into the game and press enter. This serves as a toggle and is available to swap on and off at your discretion without much issue until you no longer qualify. However, there are some benefits to keeping new adventurer status turned on which you should be aware of.

New Adventurer Status and You

As of August 2021, New adventurer status is applied to all new players with less than 168 hours of playtime and have not yet completed the main story quest “A Requiem for Heroes” which signals the true end of the Stormblood expansion.

New adventurers get an experience boost when partied up with Mentors. This boost can really kick your leveling into overdrive early on especially in combination with leveling roulettes or experience boosts from food.

New adventurers can join the novice network and ask Mentors who are logged-in questions. While not every Mentor is equal in experience or friendliness, the ones that respond are more than happy to help with gear, food, trials, etc. Early on it’s great to have a knowledgeable resource, especially if you’re starting off without any friends online.

So those three reasons are why you may want to at least utilize sprout status early on versus removing it entirely. Yeah, it isn’t very becoming but it has its benefits which many players forget about or ignore entirely.

