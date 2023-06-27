Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Final Fantasy XIV has a vast variety of servers to choose from and some tend to get very congested from time to time, this is why knowing the best servers is important. Of course, the general choice of server won’t affect your experience too much but it certainly can when you aren’t able to create a new character on a server because of congestion. This article will take you through the best Final Fantasy XIV servers.

Best Final Fantasy XIV Servers for Each Region

There is no secret formula to deciding upon the best Final Fantasy XIV servers but I have curated a list of those which have a great mix of stability and player count. The table below avoids some of the most congested servers and also throws in a few of the preferred servers such as Ultima. These server preferences can change every so often but these are the best choices at the time of writing.

Region/Data Center Region Best Server(s) European Data Center Louisoix or Phoenix Oceanian Data Center Ravana North American Data Center Seraph, Brynhildr, Zalera, Faerie, or Farmfrit Japanese Data Center Atomos, Tonberry, Ultima, or Unicorn

Related: The Beauty of a Positive Community — An Analysis Through the Lens of Final Fantasy XIV

The most important factor in choosing a server is to make sure that you are on a local data center region server as this will improve connection greatly. I personally am on the Phoenix server in the Light Data Center and have always found a welcoming player base.

Are There Any Changes to Gameplay in Different Final Fantasy XIV Servers?

No, there are no changes to the overall gameplay on each server but if you are just starting out in your Final Fantasy XIV journey, make sure to choose the server which your friends are on — especially if you are planning to play together a lot. I know you can still visit your friends on other servers and partake in activities with them, but it can just make things easier if you are all on the same server.

Related: One Year Later, Final Fantasy XIV Still Has Me in Its Clutches

No matter what server you choose in Final Fantasy XIV, the community will welcome you with open arms and will always be there with helpful tips, gifts, and more: Kupo will most definitely be known in the realm of Eorzea in no time.

- This article was updated on June 27th, 2023