Is Final Fantasy XIV Down? How to Check Server Status and More

Final Fantasy XIV players are heavily accustomed to server maintenance and various update times, these all can lead to people wondering if the game is actually down. While some are simply trying to enjoy the extremely positive community of the experience, server outages from time to time can be a bit of a setback. Thankfully, there are many ways that you are able to check if Final Fantasy XIV is down and this article will take you through the best methods for doing so.

How to Check Server Status for Final Fantasy XIV

The most useful way of checking the server status for the game is to go to the official Lodestone website for the game. There is a server status page in which you can view the status of every data center in any region that you choose. Not just that but you will also be able to check if the creation of characters on specific data centers is available or unavailable at that very moment that you check.

If you are not wanting to use the official method to check server status then the next best place to have a look are sites such as ‘Is FFXIV UP‘ which will show a similar set of information about each data center in order to check if they are up or not. Overall if every data center is red then that means every server for the game is down.

Does Final Fantasy XIV Go Down Often?

Since Final Fantasy XIV is an MMORPG/live service game, updates and maintenance can be quite frequent which means the game does officially go down from time to time. Nonetheless, these are all necessary for the experience and make sure everything is running in tip-top shape.

With some luck, you hopefully won’t have to learn how to fix issues such as ‘error 3001’ and you will be able to get back to playing the game as soon as possible. As a whole, it isn’t extremely common for Final Fantasy XIV to go down a lot, it tends to be the state of affairs that it happens most often when there are updates and maintenance instead of just in general.

Final Fantasy XIV is available at this very moment on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023